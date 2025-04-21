Journey to You ending explained: Did Monica rediscover Her Faith?

Journey to You is a Hallmark Channel romantic drama about Monica, a nurse who misses a promotion at her Boston hospital. Encouraged by her mother, she joins a spiritual pilgrimage on Spain’s Camino de Santiago to find peace.

During her travels, she encounters Luis, a divorced man and father. They both establish a love relationship as they confront individual difficulties. The movie, starring Erin Cahill and Erik Valdez, investigates self-discovery and subtle spirituality.

Monica does find faith, but it’s presented on a broad level with an emphasis on trust and gratitude instead of the specifics of certain beliefs as she learns to relinquish control.

The movie premiered on April 19, 2025, at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel. It streams on Hallmark+ starting April 20, 2025. Live viewing is available via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, or Hulu with Live TV. It is not available on Netflix or other platforms.

Monica’s journey of healing and connection in Journey to You

A still of Monica from Journey to You (Image via Hallmark)

The Camino de Santiago, a traditional Christian pilgrimage in Spain, is the focus of Journey to You. The film exploits this environment to stage Monica’s spiritual and emotional development.

The Camino is hundreds of miles long, with pilgrims hiking through villages, fields, and mountains to the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela. In the film, Monica accompanies a multicultural band of walkers, each motivated by personal reasons.

The picturesque scenery, illustrated via sweeping vistas of pathways and old churches, provides a soothing atmosphere to the tale. Monica’s dialogue with other travelers, such as Luis and his son, illustrates the Camino as a venue for contemplation and bonding.

Light spiritual content, such as prayers of gratitude and discussions on having faith in a higher authority, is featured but kept vague. The environment makes the romance stand out from the usual Hallmark films, as the difficulties of the pilgrimage force Monica to face her need for control and accept change.

What happens on the Camino de Santiago?

A Still of Monica and Luis from Journet to You (Image via Hallmark)

In Journey to You, Monica starts as a stressed nurse who feels stuck after losing a promotion. Her decision to walk the Camino de Santiago marks a shift as she faces physical and emotional challenges on the trail.

Meeting Luis, a kind father trying to bond with his son, helps her open up. Their growing relationship, built on shared moments like meals and talks, shows Monica learning to trust others. Luis, played by Erik Valdez, brings warmth, balancing his struggles with hope.

The film explores themes of letting go, finding faith, and embracing unexpected paths. Monica’s journey is about more than romance—it’s about rediscovering herself. Supporting characters, like other pilgrims, add depth, each carrying their own stories of loss or growth.

The movie keeps a gentle tone with no heavy conflict, focusing instead on quiet moments of change. By the end, Monica’s transformation feels earned as she finds connection and peace in uncertainty.

Did Monica find her faith?

At the end of Journey to You, Monica completes the Camino de Santiago, reaching the cathedral in Santiago de Compostela. The journey has changed her—she’s more at peace and less focused on controlling her life.

After reaching the cathedral, Monica and Luis share a quiet moment, reflecting on their growth. They kiss, sealing their romance, but the film leaves their future open-ended, suggesting they’ll stay in touch. Monica returns to Boston with a new outlook, ready to face her career with confidence.

Luis plans to keep building his bond with his son. The ending avoids a neat resolution like marriage, keeping it realistic. Instead, it emphasizes personal growth and hope.

Monica’s faith, lightly touched on throughout, feels stronger, although it’s kept vague. The final scene shows her with a content smile as she looks forward. The movie wraps up with a sense of closure but also possibility, fitting the pilgrimage’s theme of transformation.

Watch Journey to You streaming on Hallmark+.

