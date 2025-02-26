Kathleen Kennedy net worth: Lucasfilm head honcho's fortune explored as exit reports loom large

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy is reportedly resigning from her position by the end of this year. The news was first reported by Puck on February 24, 2025. However, the outlet stated that Kennedy’s publicist and Disney are yet to share a response.

Ad

Notably, Kennedy has been associated with the San Francisco, California-based company for more than ten years, serving as the producer of popular shows such as The Mandalorian and The Acolyte, available on Disney+. Her overall fortune is estimated to be $300 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

According to Puck’s report, Kathleen Kennedy was reportedly supposed to exit last year but she decided to stay for some more time. Furthermore, certain actions have hinted towards Kathleen’s possible step down from the company, including that she sold the house in Malibu where she resides with her husband Frank Marshall.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

While the speculations of Kathleen Kennedy’s resignation have started trending everywhere, a few names have been suggested to take over as the head of Lucasfilm, including Kevin Feige of Marvel Studios, as per Screen Daily.

The list features other personalities like producer-director Jon Favreau, entertainment executive Peter Rice, former Bad Robot and Sony executive president of production Hannah Minghella, Lucasfilm chief creative officer Dave Filoni, and many others.

Kathleen Kennedy's net worth: Properties, films, and TV shows

The Berkeley, California native has become a popular face among the public over the years for producing big-budget projects. Before joining Lucasfilm, Kathleen established the Kennedy/Marshall Company with her husband, Frank Marshall.

Ad

Kathleen Kennedy’s work over the years has helped her to become the owner of luxurious properties and one of them is located in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The house was sold in 2010, following which Kathleen and Frank bought two more homes in Malibu and Sullivan Canyon, worth $9.75 million and $14.925 million respectively. The Malibu-based property was sold for $12.7 million around two years ago.

Kathleen Kennedy has supervised the production process of films included in the Star Wars franchise, such as Rogue One. She also collaborated with Steven Spielberg many years ago to establish Amblin Entertainment, which has distributed Jurassic Park films for a long time. The last three installments of the franchise have accumulated more than $1 billion at the box office.

Ad

Ad

Amblin Entertainment has additionally produced other big franchises, such as Back to the Future and Men in Black. Kathleen Kennedy and Steven Spielberg were the producers of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, released back in 1984.

Kathleen has produced many films of the Star Wars franchise that have collected almost $2 billion so far. She has also expanded her work as a producer to the small screen, working on successful projects The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor. However, The Acolyte is the only show in Kennedy’s credits that is not so successful and was canceled after one season.

Ad

Ad

Kennedy was active as the co-president of the Producers Guild of America for around a year and served as an associate to Spielberg on Raiders of the Lost Ark. She will even produce the upcoming film The Mandalorian & Grogu, which is confirmed to arrive in May next year.

Kathleen has many other films in her credits as a producer, including Arachnophobia, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Hook, Alive, The Sixth Sense, Munich, and War of the Worlds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback