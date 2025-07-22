Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson to share the screen again in Happy Hours trilogy

Dawson's Creek co-stars Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson are reuniting on the big screen in not just one movie, but a trilogy of feature films, Happy Hours, where Holmes will do more than star in it. According to IMDb, the film is currently &quot;in production.&quot;42 West announced on Monday, July 21, 2025, that Holmes will be starring in the film trilogy, which she will also write the script for and will direct. It won't be the first time that the actress will write, direct, and star in a movie, as she had done the same in the feel-good romance Alone Together in 2022 and the drama Rare Objects in 2023.With that said, there are plenty of things to get excited about in Katie Holmes' new project. One reason is that she will be working with Fringe star Joshua Jackson in it. The new film series comes over 20 years since both stars starred in the long-running teen WB drama as Joey Potter and Pacey Witter. It will be the first time the two will work with each other again.What is Happy Hours going to be about? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHappy Hours will be a blend of comedy, drama, and romance where Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson will play a former couple who were in love with each other when they were younger. However, their love fell apart for some reason, but years later, they reconnect and rekindle their romance as adults.In the press release shared about the film series, per TODAY, here's what the film was described as:&quot;The film is a character driven dramedy that explores the emotional journey of young love who reconnect as adults, with the connective thread of shared joys, loss, and hope.&quot;It will follow Holmes and Jackson's characters while &quot;navigating their relationship&quot; and &quot;the pursuit of love despite life's inevitable obstacles.&quot; And speaking of obstacles, that includes challenges in their careers and the responsibilities they carry for their families, per the press release.According to Vanity Fair, Happy Hours will start its production this summer, and they will be filming in New York. The second and third movie in the trilogy will reportedly follow shortly after.Other cast members in the film series View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBesides Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson, there are a few more confirmed cast members in Happy Hours. However, their characters are still under wraps. Here are the rest of the actors expected to be in the project:Mary-Louise Parker (Red Sparrow)Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians, Fresh Off the Boat)Joe Tippett (Mare of Easttown)Jack Martin (La Brea)Johnna Dias-Watson (Wednesday, Motorheads)Nathan Darrow (Gotham)Donald Webber Jr. (Severance)John McGinty (The First Purge)On Monday, Holmes announced Happy Hours to her millions of fans on Instagram with a picture of her and Jackson. In the caption, she expressed how &quot;very grateful&quot; she is to work with many of her friends in the upcoming film series. As for reuniting with Jackson, she added:&quot;And working with Josh after so many years is a testament to friendship. HAPPY HOURS is a love story that includes so many people I adore.&quot;The actress, who recently guest-starred in Poker Face season 2, also confirmed some of the movie's cast members by tagging them in the caption.Stay tuned for more news and updates on Happy Hours and other anticipated movies and shows as the year progresses.