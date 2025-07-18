What happened with Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham? Split and more explored amid reunion speculation 

American singer Stevie Nicks and her former partner, musician and record producer Lindsey Buckingham, have sparked reunion speculation for their rock band Fleetwood Mac, following their recent call-and-answer response on social media.On the morning of July 17, 2025, Nicks posted an image text on X, stating “And if you go forward.&quot; Half an hour later, Buckingham shared the reply, “I’ll meet you there,” in a similar handwritten format. Notably, the lines are the lyrics from the former couple’s 1973 song, Frozen Love, from their joint studio album, Buckingham Nicks.For those unaware, Stevie Nicks met Lindsey Buckingham in the 1960s during their senior year in high school in Atherton, California. Initially, they became close friends. However, while pursuing music careers together, the duo soon began dating in 1972.The romance was short-lived, and Nicks and Buckingham parted ways in 1976, but continued to make music together as part of Fleetwood Mac until he left the band in 1987. They have appeared in reunions over the years, including in 1997, 2013, and 2018.On July 16, 2025, the band’s frontman, Mick Fleetwood, shared a video on Instagram where he was seen listening to Frozen Love, the same song Stevie and Lindsey referenced on their X posts, a day later.“It’s all in the song… It’s in the music that played on for so many years. It’s magic then, magic now. What a thrill,” Mick was heard saying, seemingly hinting at a reunion.This has further stirred hopeful speculation among the fans of Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks, and Lindsey Buckingham.Exploring the timeline of Stevie Nicks’ relationship with Lindsey BuckinghamAccording to People magazine, Stevie Nicks crossed paths with Lindsey Buckingham during their senior year at Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton, California, in the late 1960s. Later, they attended San José State University before dropping out to try their luck in the world of music.At the time, Buckingham was part of a rock band named Fritz. But when some of its members left, he invited Nicks to join in 1967. The band went on to open for renowned artists, including Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin. Fritz disbanded in 1972, and they soon became lovers and moved to LA.During a September 2021 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Lindsey shared that leaving the band “pushed us together.” In the years after Fritz, the couple signed with Polydor Records and released their debut 10-song album, Buckingham Nicks, in 1973.However, the album failed to gain commercial success, and the pair soon lost their record deal. However, its only hit song, Frozen Love, caught the attention of drummer Mick Fleetwood, who is the founder and frontman of Fleetwood Mac.Fleetwood soon hired Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, and they dropped an album named after the band in 1975. While she co-wrote and gave lead vocals to the songs, Landslide and Rhiannon, Buckingham worked as the lead guitarist.This was followed by the sophomore album, Rumours, in early 1976, which contained songs revolving around the rocky relationship between Stevie and Lindsey.According to Stevie Nicks' biography titled Gold Dust Woman (2017) written by Stephen Davis, when she and Lindsey joined Fleetwood Mac, they decided to “sew this relationship” as there was “too much to lose.” However, in 1976, they decided to split.In February 2022, Stevie Nicks told the New Yorker:“I broke up with Lindsey in 1976. Something happened that was, you know, ‘We’re done.’ And he knew it. It was time. And the band was solid by that time, so I could walk away knowing that he was safe. And that the band was safe. And that we could work it out.”Following their breakup, Stevie Nicks wrote Dreams, and Lindsey Buckingham penned the lyrics of Go Your Own Way, both of which were part of the album Rumours, and mirrored each other. She told the New Yorker that she “resented” Lindsey for his controversial lyrics, and he “really pushed my buttons through that.”The former couple continued to make music for Fleetwood Mac over the years, until Lindsey left in 1987, following the release of the band’s fifth studio album, Tango in the Night.In 1997, they performed Landslide together on the MTV stage, a moment that later inspired Taylor Jenkins Reid's book, Daisy Jones and The Six. On October 30, 1997, Stevie told Rolling Stone that she and Lindsey “knew each other” before becoming famous, and “that’s what makes us unique to each other.”Fleetwood Mac members at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Fleetwood Mac - Arrivals. (Image via Getty/ Steve Granitz)In 2018, Buckingham and Nicks were supposed to reunite with the band. However, his solo career delayed the process and reportedly upset her. Subsequently, they traded jabs publicly, including at the 60th Grammy Awards. Meanwhile, Buckingham sued Fleetwood Mac that year itself, which was later settled.Lindsey Buckingham later told the LA Times in September 2021:&quot;It was all Stevie's doing. Stevie basically gave the band an ultimatum that either I had to go or she would go. It would be like [Mick] Jagger saying, ‘Well, either Keith [Richards] has to go, or I'm going to go.'&quot;Nicks denied the allegations to the New Yorker a few months later.“I did not demand he be fired. Frankly, I fired myself. I proactively removed myself from the band and a situation I considered to be toxic to my well-being. I was done. If the band went on without me, so be it,” Stevie shared.Stevie Nicks was with Fleetwood Mac from 1974 to 1990 and from 1997 to 2022, as the lead vocalist and lyricist. The other founding members were husband-wife duo, John and Christine McVie.It remains unclear whether a Fleetwood Mac reunion is in the making. The last time the band reunited was in 2018-19, as part of the An Evening with Fleetwood Mac tour. Lindsey Buckingham did not attend the reunion.During a 2023 interview with Vulture, Stevie Nicks shared that they had a “great time” together. However, when Christine passed away in 2022, they decided not to “go any further with this.”