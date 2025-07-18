7 best guest appearances in Poker Face season 2

Poker Face is an American crime comedy-drama television series developed by Rian Johnson for Peacock. It is a case-of-the-week murder mystery, character-driven series developed from the inverted detective model popularized by Columbo.

Poker Face tracks Charlie Cale, a woman with the extraordinary skill of being able to spot a lie, as she travels across America in her 1969 Plymouth Barracuda after a suspected murder compels her to escape a casino manager. She travels with some interesting characters on the journey and finds herself investigating murders in unusual settings.

In season 2, Charlie's road trip crime-fighting escapade widens to stops such as minor league baseball stadiums, mortuaries, alligator farms, and even a school talent show. With her quick thinking and ability to detect lies, she stays one step ahead and cracks cases.

Poker Face season 2 maintains its case-of-the-week approach, with guest stars including con artists and investigators, broadening its survival, deception, and relationship themes.

Here is a list of seven best guest appearances in Poker Face season 2.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Cynthia Erivo, Method Man, and 5 other guest appearances in Poker Face season 2

1) Cynthia Erivo (Episode 1)

Cynthia Erivo (Image via Getty)

After playing the lead in Wicked, Cynthia Erivo's performances in Poker Face season 2 established the tone.

The season premiere had Charlie teamed up on a mission as she tried to assist her new friend Delia in going out to collect her rightful inheritance, which she and her sisters had earned working as child actresses.

With their hands full with the Kazinsky sisters, the episode lets Erivo have a ball pretending to have all manners of accents, personalities, and cover stories, but to do it with flair.

2) Alia Shawkat (Episode 9)

Alia Shawkat guest stars as Amelia Peek (Image via Getty)

In Poker Face, the latest theme of deception remains in the forefront as the swindlers continue to run into Charlie as she traverses America.

Season 9 features Alia Shawkat guest-starring as Amelia Peek, a con artist who manipulates unsuspecting victims with sophisticated cons. Her work as Amelia reminds one of her iconic take on Maeby Fünke on Arrested Development, with an equally unpredictable and manipulative character.

Even when things start getting difficult, Amelia is always a step ahead, employing deception to keep them in line, even to the extent of pretending to have an accidental overdose.

3) Method Man (Episode 10)

Method Man portrays Francis “Brick” Bricantino, a gym owner (Image via Getty)

Method Man, best known for his contributions to hip hop and rap, continues to expand his acting portfolio with an appearance in Poker Face.

In the series, he portrays Francis “Brick” Bricantino, a gym owner striving to keep his business afloat while navigating morally questionable decisions.

Rather than leaning into a stereotypical portrayal, Method Man presents Brick as a layered character, a man attempting to survive while engaging in dubious schemes, such as selling stolen breast milk to keep his gym operational.

The episode is further supported by guest stars Jason Ritter as an overwhelmed client and Natasha Leggero as Brick’s calm and complicit partner, enhancing the dynamic within the storyline.

4) John Cho (Episode 8)

John Cho plays Alec in Poker Face season 2 (Image via Getty)

In episode 8 of Poker Face season 2, Melanie Lynskey appears as Regina Gilvary, a woman who becomes entangled in an elaborate con after a chance meeting at a Philadelphia hotel bar.

There she encounters Alec, played by John Cho, who is revealed to be an impersonator involved in a larger scheme. Regina joins in on the deception but soon faces a moral crisis, leading to tragic consequences.

John Cho delivers a calculated performance as Alec, a scam artist whose charm masks ulterior motives. The storyline explores themes of manipulation and betrayal, as Alec’s associates ultimately turn against him.

Cho’s portrayal highlights the duality of a character who, despite his deceit, momentarily convinces those around him and even the audience that he could be a hero.

5) Taylor Schilling (Episode 11)

Taylor Schilling appears as Agent Annie Milligan in Poker Face season 2 (Image via Getty)

Natasha Lyonne’s Poker Face has featured several familiar faces for Orange Is the New Black fans. While Adrienne C. Moore made a brief appearance in the sixth episode of the season, it was Taylor Schilling’s guest role that drew the most attention.

Schilling plays Agent Annie Milligan, a recently divorced investigator with a tough exterior that recalls aspects of her former role as Piper Chapman. She appears in two episodes, alongside Simon Helberg’s Agent Luca Clark, who assists Charlie during her continued escape.

As the season concludes, it is suggested that Annie could take on a larger role in the hunt for Charlie in season 3, hinting at the possibility of Schilling transitioning from guest star to a recurring character.

6) Giancarlo Esposito (Episode 2)

Giancarlo Esposito plays Fred Finch (Image via Getty)

Giancarlo Esposito, widely recognized for roles such as Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Stan Edgar in The Boys, and Sidewinder in Captain America: Brave New World, has become widely acclaimed for his diverse performances.

In Poker Face, Esposito portrays Fred Finch, a man trapped in a life defined by routine and quiet resignation. When faced with the revelation that his wife intends to leave him, Fred unravels, revealing a darker side rooted in his inability to control the circumstances of his life.

The character’s arc is both tragic and intense, with Esposito complementing Natasha Lyonne’s portrayal of Charlie.

7) Corey Hawkins (Episode 7)

Corey Hawkins plays Bill in Poker Face season 2 (Image via Getty)

In Poker Face season 2, Charlie’s constant movement rarely allows for personal or romantic connections. However, the season introduces a brief romantic subplot, offering a momentary reprieve from the series’ otherwise dark tone.

Hawkins portrays Bill, a grounded character who contrasts with the more eccentric personalities typically surrounding Charlie. His character brings emotional impact to the episode, showing how temporary Charlie’s relationships are as she keeps getting pulled into dangerous situations.

Both seasons of Poker Face are available to stream on Peacock. In addition to the featured guest stars, the series also includes appearances by Awkwafina, Katie Holmes, Haley Joel Osment, Melanie Lynskey, Jason Ritter, Patti Harrison, Simon Helberg, Justin Theroux, and Lili Taylor.

