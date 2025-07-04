Kidnapped in a Small Town on Lifetime: Full list of cast

A new Lifetime movie is coming up this weekend, titled Kidnapped in a Small Town. The mystery thriller follows the story of a mother and a daughter named Sarah and Ruby respectively, and what happens when the latter is kidnapped.

The duo embark on a road trip to drop Ruby off at her college. However, on the way, Sarah’s car breaks down in the middle of nowhere. Allie, a passing driver, offers the stranded duo a ride into town for help.

At first hesitant, Sarah lets Ruby go with the car while she waits for a tow truck. But when Sarah arrives at a nearby diner to meet them, Ruby is nowhere to be found, and Allie denies ever having met them.

Starring Alicia Blasingame and Joesy De Palo, Kidnapped in a Small Town is set to premiere this Sunday, July 6, 2025.

Who stars in Kidnapped in a Small Town on Lifetime?

1) Alicia Blasingame as Sarah

Alicia Blasingame (Image via Instagram/@alicia_blasingame)

Alicia Blasingame is an American actor, producer, and director who is based in Los Angeles. With over 50 screen credits, she is best known for her work on Family Ornaments (2023), Bodyguard Seduction (2022), and the horror-comedy short Whitch (2025), which premiered at SXSW in March 2025. It won the Midnight Shorts Special Jury Award.

Alicia Blasingame plays the role of Sarah, Ruby's mother, in the upcoming Lifetime movie Kidnapped in a Small Town.

2) Joesy De Palo as Ruby

Joesy De Palo (Image via Instagram/@joesyjowell)

Joesy De Palo is an emerging actor. She is known for her roles in the 2024 horror‑comedy short Bloody Vamps and Time and Again. De Palo plays the role of Ruby, Sarah's daughter, who goes missing in Lifetime's Kidnapped in a Small Town.

3) Holly Anspaugh as Allie

Holly Anspaugh stars in Kidnapped in a Small Town (Image via Getty)

Holly Anspaugh is an American actor and writer who is best known for her appearance on Chicago Med. She also featured as Allison in Ninja in the Mafia's Shadow (2023) and as Amy in the short The Recovery (2023).

Holly Anspaugh recently joined the cast list of the series Wherein Lies Continue. She stars as Allie, a woman who offers help to Sarah and Ruby after their car breaks down, in Kidnapped in a Small Town.

Others appearing in the movie

Here is the list of supporting actors in the Lifetime movie:

Wynn Reichert as Harold

Chelsea Rose Cook as Jane

Eric Six as Clerk

Bryce Hagan as Manny

Christina Pope as Restaurant Server

Tracey Roberts Pritt

Kasi Shelton

Megan Massie

Clay Crump

Terry Quillen

Gene Wood

Gene Park

Janora Sanders

Aaron Botts

Dameion Dukes

Chrissy Morgan.

The official synopsis of the Lifetime mystery movie is as follows:

Kidnapped in a Small Town premieres this Sunday, and it will be available to stream the next day on the Lifetime streaming site.

Don't miss the upcoming mystery movie on Lifetime.

