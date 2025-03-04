Killing the Competition ending explained: Why does Elizabeth abduct Hannah?

Killing the Competition is a 2025 thriller starring Melissa Joan Hart as Elizabeth Fenwick. In the movie, she plays a mother who becomes so consumed by her daughter's success that it leads to drastic measures. The film looks at parental pressure and ambition. What starts as an overly protective parent standing up for her child quickly turns into deceit, suspicion, and, ultimately, a startling crime.

Ad

In the film's intense climax, Elizabeth kidnaps one of her daughter’s dance rivals, Hannah, in a desperate attempt to eliminate the competition for her daughter. However, her plan quickly unravels. This resulted in a heated argument and a dramatic breakdown.

Killing the Competition synopsis reads:

"Elizabeth Fenwick is a former high school dance star who dreams of her daughter, Grace, following in her footsteps. But when Grace fails to make the team, Elizabeth’s obsession turns deadly, forcing her to take matters into her own hands."

Ad

Trending

Elizabeth abducts Hannah at the end of Killing the Competition

Ad

As Killing the Competition unfolds, Elizabeth’s obsession with her daughter Grace’s success spirals out of control. After Grace was cut from the Thresherettes dance team, Elizabeth got furious, believing the process was unfair and that star dancer Hannah was in her way.

She first tried legal threats and social pressure, but when that failed, she took drastic action—kidnapping Hannah and imprisoning her in a remote location, hoping Grace would take her place in the team.

Ad

How does Hannah escape in Killing the Competition?

Ad

Hannah proved to be resourceful despite being held captive. She remained calm and observant, looking for any opportunity to escape. Elizabeth’s overconfidence worked against her—she assumed that Hannah was too weak or scared to fight back.

But Hannah took advantage of a crucial mistake. When Elizabeth left her alone momentarily, she managed to break free from her restraints. She ran for assistance and escaped via a window, using her flexibility as a seasoned dancer.

Ad

Elizabeth realized Hannah has escaped and desperately tried to stop her. This led to a tense chase sequence. However, Hannah successfully reached the main road. She flagged down a passerby, who immediately called the police.

What happens to Elizabeth at the end of Killing the Competition?

Ad

With Hannah’s escape, Elizabeth’s carefully constructed world fell apart. The authorities got alerted, and the truth about her involvement came to light. Grace, who had been unaware of the full extent of her mother’s actions, was devastated.

Elizabeth tried to justify her actions. She claimed that her actions were only to protect her daughter’s future. But as the evidence piled up, her defense crumbled. She got taken into custody and faces several charges. The charges included unlawful confinement and kidnapping.

Ad

Killing the Competition ended with Elizabeth being led away in handcuffs as Grace watched in disbelief. Meanwhile, Hannah, though shaken by the ordeal, emerged stronger. And the dance team moved forward without Elizabeth’s toxic influence.

Killing the Competition is available to stream on Lifetime. Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE