Killing the Competition: Full list of cast explored

Killing the Competition is an upcoming thriller premiering exclusively on the Lifetime channel. The movie follows the story of a mother, Elizabeth Fenwick, who wants her daughter, Grace Fenwick, to become a part of the high school dance team at any cost.

Lee Gabiana directed the film from a script by Jane Espenson and Christina Welsh. The movie, from Allegheny Image Factory and Hartbreak Films Inc., is inspired by true events.

While Melissa Joan Hart (who also stars in the movie), Paula Hart and Maritte Go serve as executive producers, Jeffrey Tinnell and Robert Tinnell produce the movie.

Killing the Competition sees Elizabeth Fenwick and her husband Steve Fenwick move back to her hometown with their children. Elizabeth was a dancer and prom queen in high school and wants her daughter, Grace Fenwick, to achieve the same feat. However, when Grace fails to make it into the dance team, Elizabeth resorts to dark methods to get what she wants.

Melissa Joan Hart, who has been a longtime collaborator of the Lifetime channel, plays the role of Elizabeth Fenwick. Lily Brooks O'Briant appears as Elizabeth's daughter, Grace Fenwick. Numerous other stars appear in the film.

List of the complete cast of Killing the Competition

1) Melissa Joan Hart as Elizabeth Fenwick

A still from Killing the Competition (Image via Lifetime)

Melissa Joan Hart plays the role of Elizabeth Fenwick, a mother in her 40s who has an unhealthy obsession with her daughter's success. Elizabeth and her husband, Steve Fenwick, persuade their daughter Grace to follow the same path as her. Elizabeth becomes obsessed with the dance team's star Hannah and eventually plots her kidnapping.

In collaboration with Lifetime, Hart has made movies, such as Would You Kill for Me? The Mary Bailey Story, Mistletoe in Montana, and Dear Christmas. In addition to TV films like Feliz NaviDAD and The Watcher in the Woods, she has also directed episodes of Young Sheldon and iCarly.

2) Lily Brooks O’Briant as Grace Fenwick

A still from Killing the Competition (Image via Lifetime)

Lily Brooks O'Briant plays the role of Grace Fenwick, daughter of Elizabeth Fenwick and Steve Fenwick. Her failure to make it to the high school's competitive dance team triggers her mother's downward spiral.

O'Briant is an American actress and singer best known for her portrayal of Ella McCaffrey in the Apple TV+ series, Life by Ella. She is also known for playing the titular character during the US tour of the musical Matilda.

3) Valerie Loo as Hannah

A still from Killing the Competition (Image via Lifetime)

Valerie Loo plays the role of Hannah, the star of the dance team. Elizabeth becomes obsessed with Hannah and even interacts with her mother, Nicole. However, her obsession has dangerous consequences as she plots Hannah's kidnapping.

Loo is best known for her role as Nicole in her debut TV series, American Horror Stories. She also appeared in Malum, the remake of the 2014 genre film, Last Shift. Besides, she also had a guest appearance on the Paramount+ reboot of Criminal Minds.

4) Lucas Randazzo as Tyler Tulsey

A still from Killing the Competition (Image via Lifetime)

Lucas Randazzo plays the role of Tyler Tulsey. In the trailer, Tyler can be seen warning Grace about her mother's behavior. In another scene, he is getting chased by Elizabeth's car while riding a bike.

Randazzo began his acting career with roles in school productions and community-based theaters before making his screen debut. He made his TV series debut with a role in Criminal Minds: Evolution.

Other cast members of Killing the Competition

Besides the aforementioned actors, several others also appear in the film. Here is a list:

Eddie Mills as Steve

Anzu Lawson as Nicole

Cynthia Dallas as Officer Lee

Abi Van Andel as Volunteer Mom

Olivia Gill as Brit

Lola Raie as Bekka

Anmalya Delva as Kath

Dominick Marrone as Sunglasses Clerk

Davis Aguila as Lead Officer

Cindy Lowther as Prisoner

Cyrus McReynolds as Jackson

Larry Orton as Gun Salesman

Killing the Competition will be available for streaming on the Lifetime app after its premiere on the channel at 8 pm on March 1.

