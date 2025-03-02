Where was Killing the Competition filmed? All shooting locations explored

Killing the Competition is a thriller drama film which focuses on Elizabeth Fenwick, a former star dancer and prom queen, who moves to her hometown with her supportive husband Steve and their children. Elizabeth, now a mother in her 40s, is obsessed with her daughter Grace's success as a dancer.

Things take a dark turn when Grace fails to make it into the high school's competitive dance team and Elizabeth blames her for it. Not only does Elizabeth resent the high school's administration for rejecting Grace, but she also becomes obsessed with the dance team's star Hannah and her mother Nicole. This obsession leads her to commit a crime.

A majority of the film's events unfold within the walls of Grace's high school, making it a central and symbolic setting in the narrative. This school is located in West Virginia, according to Moviedelic.

Where was Killing the Competition filmed?

According to a Movidelic article published on February 28, 2025, Killing the Competition was primarily filmed in Fairmont, West Virginia.

East-West Stadium

One of the most important locations in Fairmont where filming took place is the East-West Stadium at 10 Virginia Avenue in Fairmont. The stadium was built in 1938, and is operated and owned by the Marion County Board of Education.

It serves as the outdoor athletic facility for the city's two high schools, Fairmont Senior High School and East Fairmont High School. Football, soccer, lacrosse, and track games for both of these schools are held at this stadium. However, in the film, it is used for the dance scenes.

The production team must also have taken over a school for the filming of the scenes that take place inside Grace's high school. Additionally, some cafes and restaurants can also be seen in the backdrop of certain scenes in the film.

Morgantown

According to the outlet, the cast and crew also went to the city of Morgantown, which is located in the north of Fairmont. Some of the scenes from the film were shot in Morgantown, which is the most populous city in North Central West Virginia. The city is known for West Virginia University.

Who stars in Killing the Competition?

A still from Killing the Competition (Image via Lifetime)

Killing the Competition has Melissa Joan Hart in the role of Elizabeth Fenwick, an overbearing mother who resorts to dark ways when Grace is rejected from the dance team of her high school. Hart is known for her roles in sitcoms such as Clarissa Explains It All, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and Melissa & Joey.

Lily Brooks O'Briant plays the role of Grace Fenwick. O'Briant is known for playing the lead role of Ella McCaffrey on the Apple TV+ series Life by Ella. She appeared as the lead in the U.S. tour of the musical Matilda from 2015 to mid-2016.

Here is a list of other actors who starred in the film:

Valerie Loo as Hannah

Eddie Mills as Steve Fenwick

Lucas Randazzo as Tyler

Anzu Lawson as Nicole

Cynthia Dallas as Officer Lee

Abi Van Andel as Volunteer Mom

Olivia Gill as Brit

Lola Raie as Bekka

Anmalya Delva as Kath

Killing the Competition is available for streaming on Lifetime.

