Killing the Competition: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

Killing the Competition is an upcoming thriller that marks yet another collaboration between Melissa Joan Hart and the Lifetime network. The film stars Hart as a mother whose obsession with her daughter's success leads her down a dangerous path.

Killing the Competition will premiere on Lifetime on March 1 at 8 pm Eastern Time. Besides Hart, the film stars several other actors, including Lily Brooks O'Briant, Valerie Loo, and Eddie Mills.

Hart and Lifetime have previously collaborated on over half a dozen projects in which the actress has both starred and produced. Some of these are Mistletoe in Montana, Dear Christmas, Christmas Reservations, A Very Nutty Christmas, A Very Merry Toy Store, and The Santa Con.

Now, Hart is back with yet another female-focused film in which rage will be at play.

When will Killing the Competition be released?

A still from Killing the Competition (Image via Lifetime)

Killing the Competition, as previously mentioned, is a thriller movie scheduled to premiere on the Lifetime network at 8 pm Eastern Time on March 1, 2025. The movie will only be available for watching in the U.S. It will be available for streaming on the Lifetime app after its premiere.

Is there a trailer for the film?

A trailer for the movie was posted on Lifetime's official YouTube channel as well as the network's official Instagram channel @lifetimetv.

The movie is directed by Lee Gabiana, and it is based on a script by Jane Espenson and Christina Welsh. The producers are Allegheny Image Factory and Hartbreak Films Inc., along with Melissa Joan Hart, Paula Hart, and Maritte Go as executive producers.

What is the movie about?

A still from Killing the Competition (Image via Lifetime)

Killing the Competition follows the story of Elizabeth Fenwick, a mother in her 40s, who is obsessed with her daughter Grace Fenwick's success as a member of the high school's competitive dance team.

When Grace fails to make the team, Elizabeth's disappointment turns into an unhealthy fixation. She becomes obsessed with the team's star dancer, Hannah, and her mother, Nicole.

Elizabeth's obsession escalates, leading her into a perilous descent driven by her desire to relive her past glory through her daughter. It has to be noted that the story is known to be based on true events, as stated in the trailer.

Who stars in the movie?

A still from Killing the Competition (Image via Lifetime)

Melissa Joan Hart stars as Elizabeth Fenwick, once a star dancer and prom queen, who returns to her hometown with her husband, Steve (Eddie Mills), and their children. She wants her teenage daughter, Grace, to follow in her footsteps. However, Elizabeth resorts to dark ways to get what she wants when that does not work out.

Lily Brooks O'Briant plays the role of Grace Fenwick, daughter of Elizabeth Fenwick, who fails to meet her mother's expectations despite trying her best. O'Briant is best known for her role as Ella McCaffrey on the Apple TV+ series Life by Ella. She is also the winner of the Independent Film Festival award for her performance in the movie Marina.

Singaporean actress Valerie Loo plays the role of Hannah, the best dancer in the high school dance team. Elizabeth kidnaps Hannah in her frenzy to get Grace a spot on the dance team. Loo is best known for her role as Nicole on Hulu's American Horror Stories.

Killing the Competition will premiere on the Lifetime channel on March 1 at 8 pm Eastern Time.

