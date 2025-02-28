New Gods: Nezha Reborn - A complete list of characters and their voice cast

Released in 2021, New Gods: Nezha Reborn is a Chinese animated fantasy film that reimagines the classic mythological tale of Nezha within a cyberpunk-inspired setting. Produced by Light Chaser Animation Studios, the film presents an ultramodern retelling of the fabulous deity, incorporating rudiments of wuxia and futuristic technology.

Ad

Directed by Zhao Ji, New Gods: Nezha Reborn is part of the "New Gods" ballot, which seeks to reinterpret Chinese tradition for contemporary culture.

The New Gods: Nezha Reborn follows Li Yunxiang, a youthful motorcyclist in Donghai City, who discovers he's the reincarnation of the fiery deity Nezha. As he comes to terms with his godly heritage, he must defy important adversaries, including the Dragon Clan, who seek to control the megacity.

Ad

Trending

The visually stunning vitality, intricate fight sequences, and rich world structure have contributed to the film's popularity in China and internationally. One of its standout elements is its voice cast, which brings depth and personality to the film's characters.

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

Stephen Fu and others star in New Gods: Nezha Reborn

Stephen Fu as Li Yunxiang / Nezha

Stephen fu as Li Yunxiang / Nezha (Image via Instagram/ @stephenfuvo, Netflix)

Li Yunxiang, played by Stephen Fu, is the protagonist of New Gods: Nezha Reborn. A rebellious and professed road racer, he gradually comes to embrace his identity as Nezha. As he battles foes and uncovers the verity of his previous life, he struggles to balance his mortal feelings with his godly liabilities.

Ad

Andrew Kishino as Ao Guang

Andrew Kishino as Ao Guang(Image via Getty Images)

In New Gods: Nezha Reborn, Andre Kishino plays Ao Guang, the formidable sovereign of the Dragon Clan and the main antagonist, who is determined to exclude Nezha and seize control of Donghai City. His vengeful nature and immense power make him a fearsome opponent.

Ad

Nicole Fong as Su Junchu

Nicole fong as Su Junchu (Image via Instagram/ @thenicolefong)

Su Junchu is a resourceful doctor in New Gods: Nezha Reborn, who assists Yunxiang in understanding his powers. His wisdom and knowledge about Nezha's past play a crucial role in the protagonist's journey. Nicole Fong's voice work gives Su Junchu a calm and guiding presence.

Ad

Jason Ko as The Masked Man

Jason ko as The Masked Man (Image via Instagram/ @hellojasonko , Netflix)

In New Gods: Nezha Reborn, a masked monkey is believed to be the Six-Eared Macaque, but in reality, he is Sun Wukong, the Monkey King. He is based on the same character from Journey to the West and is voiced by Jason Ko.

Ad

Victoria Grace as Kasha

Victoria Grace as Kasha (Image via Instagram / @victoriagraceactress)

Kasha is a skilled mechanic and a close ally of Yunxiang. She provides support on and off the battlefield, using her expertise to repair and enhance Yunxiang's motorcycle. Victoria Grace voices Kasha, portraying her as a tough yet compassionate character.

Ad

Supporting cast

Jonny Siew as Ao Bing Ao

Guang's son, Ao Bing, is a complicated individual who is divided between his moral principles and his commitment to his father. As the narrative progresses, he is a key player in the battle between the Dragon Clan and Nezha.

Harrison Xu as Li Jinxiang

Harrison Xu plays Yunxiang's older brother. Despite their father's wishes, Jinxiang supports his brother's job as a courier.

Ad

Arnie Pantoja as Duanmu

Arnie Pantoja's character, Duanmu, is a gang leader who initially opposes Yunxiang but later becomes an ally. His character arc adds an interesting dynamic to the film's narrative.

James Sie as Old Master

The Old Master is a wise and enigmatic figure who provides valuable guidance to Yunxiang.

Steve Blum as Si Wen

Si Wen is a Dragon Clan member and one of Ao Guang's loyal followers.

Ad

Ad

The voice cast of New Gods: Nezha Reborn plays a significant part in bringing the film's characters to life. With a mix of seasoned voice actors and fresh talent, the film delivers dynamic performances.

Each voice actor contributes to the depth of their separate characters, allowing audiences to connect with the film on an emotional level.

As a reimagining of a cherished mythological figure, New Gods: Nezha Reborn has charmed viewers with its ultramodern aesthetics and compelling character bends.

Ad

The combination of a well-drafted narrative, visually stunning vitality, and a talented voice cast ensures that the film remains a name entry in the growing genre of Chinese animated epics.

Stay tuned for Netflix's content.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback