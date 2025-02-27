Last Breath (2025): Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

Last Breath is an upcoming survival thriller that brings a harrowing real-life underwater rescue mission to the big screen. Directed by Alex Parkinson, the film is a dramatized retelling of the events covered in the 2019 documentary of the same name, which Parkinson co-directed with Richard da Costa.

Ad

Last Breath (2025) is a survival thriller set to release on February 28, 2025. With a story of survival, teamwork, and the extreme dangers of deep-sea diving, Last Breath is a tense and emotionally charged thriller.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu, alongside Finn Cole and Cliff Curtis. As a high-stakes drama based on true events, Last Breath aims to immerse audiences in the life-or-death challenges faced by professional deep-sea divers.

Ad

Trending

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

Exploring in detail the release date and cast list of Last Breath

Expand Tweet

Ad

The movie is set to premiere exclusively in theaters in the United States on February 28, 2025. Following its U.S. release, the film will debut in the United Kingdom on March 14, 2025.

Distributed by Focus Features in the U.S. and Entertainment Film Distributors in the U.K., the film is expected to be a major theatrical release before potentially arriving on streaming platforms at a later date.

The movie features a star-studded cast with Woody Harrelson playing Duncan Allcock, a seasoned deep-sea diver.

Ad

Woody Harrelson, known for his roles in True Detective, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Zombieland, brings significant experience to the survival thriller genre. Simu Liu, best known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Barbie, plays David Yuasa, another key member of the diving team.

Other cast members include:

Finn Cole (Peaky Blinders, Animal Kingdom) as Chris Lemons

(Peaky Blinders, Animal Kingdom) as Chris Lemons Cliff Curtis (Avatar: The Way of Water, Kaos) as Captain Andre Jenson

(Avatar: The Way of Water, Kaos) as Captain Andre Jenson Mark Bonnar (Guilt, The Rig) as Craig

(Guilt, The Rig) as Craig MyAnna Buring (The Witcher, Downton Abbey) as Hanna

(The Witcher, Downton Abbey) as Hanna Bobby Rainsbury as Morag, Chris’ fiancée

as Morag, Chris’ fiancée Josef Altin (Game of Thrones) as Mike

Ad

What is Last Breath about?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The movie tells the story of a deep-sea diving crew who must attempt a near-impossible rescue mission after one of their team members becomes trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean’s surface.

With time running out and the odds stacked against them, the divers battle extreme conditions to save their crewmate.

The film is based on true events, originally documented in the 2019 documentary Last Breath, which detailed the real-life survival story of commercial diver Chris Lemons. While working on an underwater structure in the North Sea, Lemons became stranded on the ocean floor with only minutes of oxygen left after his lifeline was severed.

Ad

His miraculous survival became one of the most incredible stories of resilience and teamwork in deep-sea diving history.

The upcoming film adaptation dramatizes this event, heightening the tension and focusing on the psychological and physical toll of the rescue effort. With high-intensity underwater sequences, the movie aims to capture the sense of isolation, fear, and desperation experienced in such extreme conditions.

More details on the movie explored

Expand Tweet

Ad

The film is being produced by Focus Features in association with Dark Castle Entertainment, Longshot Film Studios, and MetFilm Production. Producers include David Brooks, Paul Brooks, Hal Sadoff, Norman Golightly, Jeremy Plager, Stewart Le Maréchal, Al Morrow, and Anna Mohr-Pietsch.

Principal photography took place in Malta, known for its advanced water tank facilities used in large-scale aquatic productions. The island’s film industry has previously hosted movies such as Captain Phillips and Jurassic World: Dominion, making it a fitting location for the intense underwater sequences required for the movie.

Ad

Interested viewers can watch the movie in theatres on February 28, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback