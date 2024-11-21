8 live-action movies to watch while waiting for 'How to Train Your Dragon'

Imagine a world where Vikings and dragons are not just enemies, but unlikely friends. How to Train Your Dragon has been remade into a live-action version of this enthralling premise. The film narrates the story of a young Viking, Hiccup, who goes against tradition and befriends an underestimated dragon, Toothless. Together, they challenge the age-old fears that keep their worlds divided.

This is set amidst the breathtakingly beautiful Berk, and it’s about breaking barriers and redefining what it means to be a hero. The cast brings this tale to life with Mason Thames as Hiccup and Nico Parker as Astrid, with Gerard Butler reprising his role as Stoick the Vast.

Excitement is high, as the first teaser trailer for How to Train Your Dragon just dropped, showing Toothless in all his glory. Fans can mark June 13, 2025, on their calendars—the date when this beloved storyline soars into theaters once again.

The internet has erupted with excitement following the release of the live-action How to Train Your Dragon teaser trailer. Fans are praising the stunning visual effects, particularly the realistic animation of Toothless and other dragons.

Many have shared side-by-side comparisons with the original animated film, highlighting the nostalgia while expressing hopes for the new adaptation.

However, some critics question the need for a live-action remake so soon after the beloved animated classic.

While fans and critics all await the release of the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon, they can sink their teeth into these eight other live-action remakes of iconic animated movies.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2, The Jungle Book, and 6 other live-action adaptation remakes to watch while waiting for How To Train Your Dragon

1) Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (2022)

a still from Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (image via Paramount Pictures)

In this high-octane adventure that zooms its way onto screens, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 brings back fan-favorite characters for even more excitement.

This time around, Sonic-voiced once again by Ben Schwartz-is ready to show he can be a hero in truth. But when the malicious Dr. Robotnik returns with a new partner, Knuckles the Echidna, voiced by Idris Elba, Sonic must team up with his loyal fox friend Tails to thwart their attempt to gain possession of the Master Emerald.

Fans eagerly awaiting the live-action How to Train Your Dragon will find much to enjoy here. Both films celebrate friendship and bravery in vibrant worlds filled with fantastical characters.. Just like Hiccup and Toothless, Sonic and Tails show tremendous teamwork and loyalty.

2) The Jungle Book (2016)

a still from The Jungle Book (image via Disney)

The Jungle Book, directed by Jon Favreau, is a visually dazzling reimagining of the timeless tales written by Rudyard Kipling. Set in the Indian jungle, a man-cub named Mowgli, raised by wolves, faces challenges when he must escape the jaws of the vengeful tiger Shere Khan, who intends to kill him simply because he's human.

Guided by the wise panther Bagheera and fun-loving bear Baloo, he has an extra special time with exciting moments and self-discovery ones.

This boasts an incredibly talented voice cast, including Idris Elba as the menacing Shere Khan, Bill Murray as the fun-loving Baloo, and Ben Kingsley as Bagheera. Because of a mix of live-action and photorealistic CGI, it's immersive to an almost life-popping point right in front of the fans straight out of the jungle.

And questions of friendship, courage, and man against nature unfold through the telling of the story with consistency.

With great animation and a touching tale, this film will no doubt entertain fans with themes about the relationships in characters and at the environment, much like How to Train Your Dragon promises.

This is a must-watch movie with its lush scenery and great storyline for those looking for an amazing live-action remake while waiting for How To Train Your Dragon.

3) Mulan (2020)

a still from Mulan (image via Disney)

In a world where the concepts of honor and bravery collide, Mulan 2020 is an inspiring true-to-life tale of a young woman disguising herself as a man to save her ailing father from war.

This film brings exceptional visuals and powerhouse casting, including Liu Yifei as Mulan, Donnie Yen as her mentor, and Jason Scott Lee as the villain Böri Khan. It reinvigorates the meanings of bravery and identity.

Viewers who have been patiently waiting for How to Train Your Dragon in live-action will find much to appreciate here. Both films deal with friendship, self-discovery, and challenging societal norms.

Much as Hiccup's arc with Toothless is about learning to be true to oneself against all odds, Mulan's journey is no different. With a gripping storyline and powerful characters, Mulan is a perfect movie to watch while waiting for How to Train Your Dragon.

4) Detective Pikachu (2019)

a still from Detective Pikachu (image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Detective Pikachu whisks audiences away on a madcap adventure through the bustling city where humans and Pokémon live in tandem.

The film follows the story of Tim Goodman, a young man who is dragged back into the world of pokemon hunting when he teams up with an intelligent, wise-cracking Pikachu-voiced by Ryan Reynolds in trying to unravel the mystery of his missing father.

Together, they pound the neon-lit pavement of Ryme City in pursuit of a trail of tips and rumors through a wacky cast of characters in uncovering a dastardly plot.

Live-action How to Train Your Dragon fans will find some familiar themes to watch for here: friendship, bravery, and learning about one's self. Much like Hiccup and Toothless, the movie is based on the relationship that builds between Tim and Pikachu.

5) Beauty and the Beast (2017)

a still from Beauty and the Beast (image via Disney)

Beauty and the Beast tells a tale as old as time in an incredibly beautiful and enchanting visual and musical way. The film follows the story of Belle, portrayed by Emma Watson, a spirited young woman held captive in a castle by a mysterious Beast, played by Dan Stevens.

While confronting her fears, Belle discovers the kind soul hidden beneath his exterior.

Fans anticipating the live-action How to Train Your Dragon will find familiar themes here: courage, love, and the importance of looking beyond appearances. Similar to Hiccup's journey of self-discovery with Toothless, Belle's transformative influence over the Beast centers on understanding and acceptance.

6) Christopher Robin (2018)

a still from Christopher Robin (image viia Disney)

Christopher Robin brings back many of the beloved characters from Hundred Acre Wood in his heartwarming journey back to childhood. The story of Christopher Robin as an adult, played by Ewan McGregor, is evocative in its telling - that he has grown apart from his imagination and his friends, which include the lovable Winnie the Pooh.

In an amazing turn of events, Pooh magically appears in London and reminds Christopher of the joy and wonder he left behind.

Fans awaiting the How to Train Your Dragon in live-action form will find familiarity in its themes - friendship, a sense of nostalgia, and rediscovery of one's own self.

As much as the companionship of Hiccup and Toothless, Christopher's reunion with Pooh struck home with the theme of attachment through bonding and love.

The cast in the movie is charismatic: Hayley Atwell plays Christopher's wife and Jim Cummings voices Pooh. Christopher Robin has its dose of whimsy and oozes gentle humor; this invites the audiences to let their inner child out and cherish the magic of friendship.

7) The Lion King (2019)

a still from The Lion King (image via Disney)

A retelling of the classic tale, The Lion King remake in 2019 was released with visuals that are truly remarkable and a storyline that's true to the original.

This live-action rendition tells the story of young Simba, voiced by JD McCrary, as he struggles through his childhood in the impending shadow of his father, King Mufasa.

A tragedy strikes: following the death of Mufasa, brought about by his treacherous uncle Scar, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Simba has to garner the courage to go and take up his rightful position as king.

Some themes that would ring quite familiar to the live-action How to Train Your Dragon fans include courage, friendship, and the struggle for identity. Similar to how Hiccup's journey was with trying to be with Toothless, Simba's path is one of dealing with loss and accepting destiny.

Boasting some heavy-hitting talent, including Beyoncé as Nala and Donald Glover as adult Simba, this film stays true to the original while packing a fresh punch visually.

8) Aladdin (2019)

a astill from Aladdin (image via Disney)

With a dazzling adventure filled with magic and self-discovery, Aladdin brings to life the animated classic. The action unfolds with Aladdin, a quick-witted street thief played by Mena Massoud, discovering a mystical lamp that houses a wise-cracking Genie voiced by Will Smith.

Aided Genie, Aladdin turns into Prince Ali in an attempt to woo Princess Jasmine, who wants more than just royal expectations.

Fans waiting for the live-action version of How to Train Your Dragon will love catching the theme developments of friendship, bravery, and being true to self. Similar to Hiccup's journey with Toothless, Aladdin learns valuable lessons about honesty and courage in this screenplay.

For those eagerly anticipating the live-action How to Train Your Dragon, these enchanting adaptations offer a delightful escape into familiar worlds, filled with adventure and heart!

