Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer's relationship timeline explored as the duo ties the knot in a private ceremony

Kristen Stewart and her longtime fiancé Dylan Meyer got married on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at their Los Angeles home, as per TMZ. The couple, who have been engaged since 2021, reportedly obtained their marriage license a few days before exchanging wedding vows. Ashley Benson and her husband Brandon Davis were reportedly in attendance at the super-intimate ceremony.

However, neither Stewart nor Meyer has released an official statement confirming the same.

The Twilight star and her screenwriter girlfriend first got together in 2019, not long after Kristen Stewart ended her relationship with the New Zealand model Stella Maxwell. Let's take a look at their relationship timeline below:

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer met in 2013

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer first met each other on a movie set in 2013. After running into each other at a friend's birthday party in 2019, sparks flew between the two, and they began dating soon after. They exchanged 'I love yous' within two weeks of dating, the 35-year-old actress admitted during her appearance on The Howard Stern Show on November 2, 2021.

In August 2019, the couple sparked romance rumors when they were spotted kissing in New York City. They became Instagram official two months later in October 2019, with Dylan posting a black-and-white snap of the two kissing in a photo booth.

In the same interview with Howard Stern, Kristen revealed that the two had recently gotten engaged. Speaking of the proposal, the Spencer star shared that she "wanted to be proposed to" and added:

"I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted. And, you know, she nailed it. It was really cute. She did very well. And we're marrying. It's happening."

Kristen went on to describe her ideal wedding as a "chill" ceremony with their closest friends at her home in Los Angeles. She expressed her desire to ditch tradition and be dressed in Levi's with a "faux tuxedo T-shirt" and wanted Guy Fieri to officiate the ceremony. She also wanted the food to be "on point" and the music to play the "hits" during the celebration.

Lastly, Kristen Stewart shared her thoughts on starting her own family in Rolling Stone's cover story, published in February 2024.

"I don’t know what my family’s going to look like, but there’s no f***ing way that I don’t start acquiring kids. And also, ideally at some point soon I go, 'I want to have a kid.' I really want that to happen," she said.

A look at Dylan Meyer's career as a screenwriter

Kristen Stewart's wife is a screenwriter, producer, and actress. Her father is the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of The Seven-Per-Cent Solution, Nicholas Meyer.

Dylan has written the screenplay of the Netflix film XOXO, released in 2016. She wrote eight episodes of the sci-fi comedy series, Miss 2059 between 2017 and 2018. She also adapted Jennifer Mathieu's 2017 novel, Moxie, into a 2021 drama film of the same name, directed by and starring Amy Poehler.

Meyer made her acting debut in the 2011 short film The Death and Return of Superman. In 2015, she starred in Wrestling Isn't Wrestling and the short film Jem Reacts to the New Jem and the Holograms Trailer. She also appeared in an episode of the miniseries Homemade, alongside Stewart, in 2020.

Furthermore, Kristen called her ladylove a "genuinely brilliant f****** screenwriter," in Vanity Fair's 28th annual Hollywood issue in 2022. The couple recently collaborated on a "stoner girl comedy" titled The Wrong Girls, which began production in February 2025. The film will mark Dylan's directorial feature film debut and star Kristen Stewart alongside Seth Rogen and LaKeith Stanfield.

