List of all the songs in Bono: Stories of Surrender

Bono: Stories of Surrender, a documentary film focusing on the life of the Irish singer-songwriter Bono, was released on Apple TV+ on May 30, 2025. The film was directed by Andrew Dominik and featured several songs from the musician's catalogue of hits over the years with his band U2, of which he is the founder, lead vocalist, and lyricist.

Ad

Some of the songs that were used for Bono: Stories of Surrender are Vertigo, City of Blinding Lights, Into the Heart, and Glad To See You Go. Several other songs were also included in the film, which will be explored below.

List of songs in Apple TV+'s Bono: Stories of Surrender

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

Ad

Trending

According to an article on The Wrap dated June 1, 2025, all the songs featured in Apple TV+'s Bono: Stories of Surrender are as follows:

Vertigo - U2

City of Blinding Lights - U2

Verdi: Libiamo e’lieti calici (La traviata / Act 1) - Giuseppe Verdi

Into the Heart - U2

Glad To See You Go - U2/Ramones

Out of Control - U2

Stories For Boys - U2

I Will Follow - U2

Iris (Hold Me Close) - U2

Torna a Surriento - U2’s cover, original song by Ernesto De Curtis

Gloria - U2

Britten: IV. Frolicsome Finale (Simple Symphony, Op. 4) - Benjamin Britten

Sunday Bloody Sunday - U2

11 O’Clock Tick Tock - U2

Miss Sarajevo - U2 and Luciano Pavarotti and Passengers

Pride (In The Name of Love) - U2

Where The Streets Have No Name - U2

Desire - U2

With or Without You - U2

The Showman (Little More Better) - U2

Beautiful Day - U2

Ad

Also read: The Last of Us season 2 soundtrack: Complete list of songs featured in the HBO post-apocalyptic series so far.

What is the documentary movie about?

Ad

Ahead of the film's release on Apple TV+, a synopsis highlighting its plot was released. It read:

"Bono: Stories of Surrender" is a vivid reimagining of Bono’s critically acclaimed one-man stage show, “Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief…” As he pulls back the curtain on a remarkable life and the family, friends and faith that have challenged and sustained him, he also reveals personal stories about his journey as a son, father, husband, activist and rock star. "

Ad

The synopsis also highlighted the exclusive content that those who will be watching the film will be treated to. It mentioned:

"Along with never-before-seen, exclusive footage from the tour, the film features Bono performing many of the iconic U2 songs that have shaped his life and legacy."

Also read: Nonnas soundtrack: A list of every song in the Netflix movie

How to watch Bono: Stories of Surrender?

Bono: Stories of Surrender is available for viewing on Apple TV+ (Image via Getty)

Bono: Stories of Surrender is a documentary film exclusively available on Apple TV+. The movie's inclusion on the platform is special in a way, as it has been released in the standard 2D format as well as in the new Apple Immersive Video format for Apple Vision Pro headset users. The latter makes it the first feature-length film to be released in this format.

Ad

Those who currently don't have Apple TV+ subscriptions can check out the free trial the platform offers as well as the pricing plans on its website. Subscriptions are available at rates as low as $9.99 a month after the expiry of the free 7-day trial.

Also read: The King of Kings soundtrack: Complete list of songs in the movie.

Stay updated on the latest trends in TV shows and movies as 2025 progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience under her belt. She has a Master's degree in Sociology from the University of Calcutta, and has always been passionate about the entertainment industry, eventually gravitating towards her current role.



She has a truly diverse professional background; working as a fundraiser, a teacher, a demo sales associate, and a student success specialist. She has also penned articles for the Esports & Gaming and Health & Fitness segments of Sportskeeda, before she decided to write about the latest series and films in the industry.



Sanchari aims to produce top-notch error-free content by looking for and going through only credible sources of information. She also verifies details with the help of a variety of official sources to offer readers accurate and informative articles.



Some hit titles she has recently been obsessed with include 'Beef,' 'The Bear,' 'The Great,' and 'The Favourite.' However, 'Modern Family' and 'Silver Linings Playbook' stand out as two of her favorite releases. She also appreciates comedian Kenny Sebastian's work and admires his outlook on life.



When not writing, she likes to play darts, colour, listen to music and read. Know More