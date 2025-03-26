Locked (2025): Full list of cast explored

Locked is a survival thriller written by Michael Arlen Ross and directed by David Yarovesky, released in theaters on March 21, 2025. It is an American remake of the critically acclaimed 2019 Argentinian thriller 4X4, which gained recognition in festival circuits.

Produced by Sam Raimi, the movie follows Eddie Barrish, a decent person who turns to crime out of financial desperation. By a stroke of bad luck, Barrish chooses the wrong car to rob, one that has been rigged into an impenetrable trap. The car belongs to a person who identifies himself as William, who has the means and the motive to dispense his own form of justice against carjackers.

The film is produced by ZQ Entertainment and Buffalo 8 Productions, with a runtime of 95 minutes. It is distributed across the United States by The Avenue. The digital release date has not been announced yet, after which it will be available on streaming platforms.

Who are the cast members of Locked (2025)?

Locked features a tightly knit cast led by acclaimed horror thriller actors, Bill Skarsgard and Anthony Hopkins. A closer look at the ensemble follows:

Bill Skarsgard as Eddie Barrish

Bill Skarsgard in Locked (Image via Getty)

Bill Skarsgard, 33, takes on the role of Eddie Barrish, a carjacker who finds himself trapped in a high-end vehicle during one of his attempted thefts. Despite his criminal activities, Eddie is depicted as a decent person who deeply cares for his daughter, Sarah.

Known for his portrayals of villainous roles, such as Pennywise in the It franchise and Marquis in John Wick: Chapter 4, Skarsgard's role in Locked stands out, as he transitions from playing the torturer to becoming the tortured. His other notable works include Nosferatu, The Crow, and Nine Days, among others.

Anthony Hopkins as William

Anthony Hopkins in Locked (Image via Getty)

The eloquent sociopath William in Locked is portrayed by 87-year-old Anthony Hopkins, who makes only a brief appearance in the film. The character introduces himself to Eddie over the phone before subjecting him to physical and psychological torture.

William’s control over the rigged car is absolute, completely isolating Eddie from the outside world. At one point, he reveals that his motivation for becoming a vigilante in his final days stems from the murder of his daughter by a street-level criminal, driving him to deliver his twisted form of justice.

Hopkins’ portrayal of William is defined by an absolute lack of empathy. The Academy Award-winning actor is well-known for playing villainous roles, most notably as Hannibal Lecter in the 1991 film The Silence of the Lambs. Over nearly six decades, he has starred in more than 66 projects as per IMDb, with his recent works including Freud’s Last Session, The Son, Armageddon Time, and The Two Popes, among others.

Ashley Cartwright as Sarah Barrish

Child actress Ashley Cartwright appears in Locked as Eddie’s daughter, Sarah, who helps establish his character as a doting father during her limited screen time. Cartwright is also known for her work in projects such as A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love, Home Before Dark, and Latchkey.

With the narrative focused on the exchange between Eddie and William, Locked does not have many supporting roles. The remaining cast members of the film are listed as follows.

Navid Charkhi (See) as Butter

Michael Eklund (The Call) as Karl

Emma Kombe as Little Girl

Sofia Tesema (Nancy Drew) as Lipstick Woman

Locked is currently playing exclusively in theaters.

