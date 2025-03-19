Locked (2025): Release date, cast, trailer, and everything we know so far

Locked is an action thriller directed by David Yarovesky, from a screenplay by Michael Arlen Ross. The story and concept are based on the 2019 Argentinian crime thriller film 4x4, directed by Mariano Cohn and received praise for its unique concept.

The story is about a carjacker Eddie Barrish, played by Bill Skarsgård, who gets trapped inside a heavily modified luxurious car. His trapping was a part of an elaborate plan by a mysterious psychopath William, who intended to teach him a lesson he would never forget.

The film, produced by ZQ Entertainment and Raimi Productions and distributed by The Avenue Entertainment, will be released in limited theatres on March 21, 2025. The primary cast includes Bill Skarsgård, Anthony Hopkins and Ashley Cartwright.

When will Locked be released?

As mentioned above, the crime thriller will be released in limited theatres across the United States on March 21, 2025. A trailer for the film was released on January 30, 2025, which gave a glimpse of the intense storyline viewers will get to witness.

In the trailer, Bill Skarsgård's Eddie can be seen trying to enter an expensive-looking car. But before that, he checks his wallet and calls someone to loan him some cash. It might be that it was his first carjacking, or he might come from a family of thieves, like the protagonist of the original movie.

After entering the car, when Eddie tries to get out, he gets stuck inside. He tries to call for help, break the window and every other possible way to bring bypassers attention to him, but to no help. Then he gets a call from the mysterious owner of the car, William. He tells him that he has purposefully locked Eddie inside the car to make him experience the consequences of his actions.

Who is in the cast of Locked?

Eddie and William, played by Bill Skarsgård and Anthony Hopkins, respectively, take up most of the screen time of the film.

While viewers get to see Bill in action throughout the film, the major part of Hopkins' role is his voice. All the other characters are random people on the road that Eddie sees through the windows.

Below is the full list of actors and the roles they play in the film:

Bill Skarsgård as Eddie Barrish

Anthony Hopkins as William

Ashley Cartwright as Sarah

Michael Eklund as Karl

Navid Charkhi as Butter

Sofia Tesema as Lipstick Woman

Emma Kombe as Little Girl

About Locked

As mentioned before, Locked's main concept comes from the 2019 film 4x4. The original film has been remade twice. First came the Brazilian remake A Jaula in 2022, and then an Indian Telugu language remake Dongalunnaru Jaagratha, released the same year.

The film falls into the same category as Colin Farrell's Phone Booth and Ryan Reynolds' Buried, where a person gets stuck in a confined place for days and his drive to survive and the methods he uses to get out become the main intrigue for viewers. Here's the official synopsis of the film:

"From producer Sam Raimi comes a relentless horror-thriller where luxury becomes deadly. When Eddie (Bill Skarsgård) breaks into a luxury SUV, he steps into a deadly trap set by William (Anthony Hopkins), a self-proclaimed vigilante delivering his own brand of twisted justice. With no means of escape, Eddie must fight to survive in a ride where escape is an illusion, survival is a nightmare, and justice shifts into high gear."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Locked and other upcoming films and TV shows.

