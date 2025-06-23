M.O.M. Mothers of Monsters ending explained: Who really became the monster in the final minutes?

M.O.M. Mothers of Monsters, hit both U.S. theaters and video on demand on March 13, 2020, under the direction of Tucia Lyman. The story tracks Abbey Bell, a single mother who rigs her home with hidden lenses and video diaries to record every move of her sixteen-year-old son Jacob, because she believes he is plotting a school shooting.

For a while, she trusts that this camera web will save lives and expose him before disaster. Then the narrative snaps. Jacob seizes the footage, Abbey flips from watchdog to hunter, and by night’s end, only one of them walks out. The final image lands the twist: Abbey delivers the fatal blow, and her own fear becomes the monster she tried to stop.

Who really became the monster in M.O.M. Mothers of Monsters?

From the first scene, M.O.M. Mothers of Monsters positions Jacob as a potential killer — he tortures animals, hoards gun magazines, and delights in gas-lighting his mother. Abbey’s unblinking surveillance feels justified until the finale exposes her own capacity for brutality. She rigs live wires, stages a death feint, and ultimately stabs Jacob to death once his guard drops.

Jacob’s posthumous apology video, discovered seconds later, suggests he never intended real murder, leaving Abbey and viewers to confront the possibility that her uncompromising vigilance forged the very horror she feared. In the end, both mother and son display violent instincts, but Abbey is the one who acts on them, proving that unchecked paranoia can transform a protector into a perpetrator.

Breaking down the final confrontation

Key cast and characters

Melinda Page Hamilton - Abbey Bell: a trauma-scarred mother determined to stop future violence.

Bailey Edwards - Jacob Bell: Abbey’s intelligent, manipulative teenage son.

Edward Asner - Dr. Howard Arden: Abbey’s therapist, emblem of a system that fails her.

Supporting roles include Janet Ulrich Brooks as Nana Millie and Julian de la Celle as Greg.

Scene-by-scene summary of M.O.M. Mothers of Monsters

Capture and control - Jacob discovers the cameras, shocks Abbey with a live doorknob, binds her, and forces a taped “confession” naming her the psychopath.

- Jacob discovers the cameras, shocks Abbey with a live doorknob, binds her, and forces a taped “confession” naming her the psychopath. Suicide script - He rigs a noose in a closet, insisting Abbey hang herself to prove his story.

- He rigs a noose in a closet, insisting Abbey hang herself to prove his story. Feigning death - Abbey shuts off Jacob’s camera, smears the live wire on herself, and pretends to be electrocuted.

- Abbey shuts off Jacob’s camera, smears the live wire on herself, and pretends to be electrocuted. Panic and reversal - Believing he has killed his mother, Jacob frantically opens the closet. Abbey lunges out and fatally stabs him.

- Believing he has killed his mother, Jacob frantically opens the closet. Abbey lunges out and fatally stabs him. Immediate aftermath - Abbey calls 911, claiming self-defence and begging police to review her footage.

- Abbey calls 911, claiming self-defence and begging police to review her footage. Jacob’s final word - A pre-recorded clip plays: Jacob, tearful, says he only wanted to scare Abbey and apologizes for “going too far.”

- A pre-recorded clip plays: Jacob, tearful, says he only wanted to scare Abbey and apologizes for “going too far.” Ambiguous final image - Abbey stares up at the hanging noose as the camera cuts to black, leaving her fate and culpability unresolved.

This breakdown underscores the story’s central inversion: the mother, driven by preventative obsession, becomes the agent of fatal violence, while Jacob’s last message complicates the certainty of his murderous intentions.

Themes, aftermath, and where to watch

M.O.M. Mothers of Monsters closes on a post-credits tag showing another parent streaming Abbey’s footage, evidence that fear now circulates online as readily as violent ideology. The film’s ending argues that perpetual surveillance can radicalize both subject and watcher, blurring nurture and nature until responsibility is indistinguishable.

Abbey’s final act raises legal and moral questions the narrative refuses to resolve, inviting audiences to debate whether her lethal choice was self-defense or the ultimate proof of her own instability.

Viewers can watch M.O.M. Mothers of Monsters, free (with ads) on Filmzie or Pluto TV. Rental and purchase copies of M.O.M. Mothers of Monsters, are available on Google Play Movies and Apple TV.

U.S. catalogues add subscription access through Prime Video and additional ad-supported outlets such as Fandango at Home Free and FOUND TV. Check local listings, as platform availability may change.

