"Make it all s**ual reasons"- Kim Novak shares her concern about her upcoming biopic, played by Sydney Sweeney

Hollywood veteran Kim Novak recently opened up about her admiration for rising star Sydney Sweeney. For the unversed, this comes after it was reported that Sydney Sweeney is set to play the veteran in her biopic movie titled Scandalous, which will also feature actor Colman Domingo.

Ad

One of these instances recently occurred when Kim Novak spoke of her respect for actress Sydney Sweeney. In her 91 years, Novak has the legacy of half a century of film history on her shoulders, and her comments regarding current performers inevitably attract attention.

In an interview with The Guardian on August 30, 2025,

"I’m concerned they’re going to make it all s**ual reasons."

Sydney, who has rapidly become one of the best-known faces of her era, has already established herself for playing intricate, multidimensional characters that people all over the world respond to.

Ad

Trending

Her transition from guest spots on smaller TV shows to leading roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus has been watched closely by both critics and fans alike.

What did Kim Novak say about Sydney Sweeney?

Sydney Sweeney at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Americana (Image Via Getty)

Kim Novak's comments regarding Sydney were overflowing with real admiration for her talent and honesty as an actress. She emphasized that Sydney possesses the capacity to infuse reality and emotional depth in her performance, traits that reach out to people on a very deep level.

Ad

Novak noted that Sydney Sweeney brings a natural emotional vulnerability to every role, whether as Cassie in Euphoria or Olivia in The White Lotus. This mix of fragility and strength makes her characters both relatable and unforgettable.

Novak, known for balancing those same qualities in her own work, sees Sydney as continuing that tradition. She praised Sweeney’s versatility, highlighting how the actress has avoided being typecast by taking on a wide range of roles, from intense dramas to romantic comedies.

Ad

Novak's remarks indicate that she views Sydney as not just an actor with undeniable ability but one who has the potential to make a lasting impression on Hollywood.

The reason Novak wanted to talk about Sydney emphasizes the way in which the actress has transcended being a trendy face of the moment; she is being thought of as part of a longer-term body of work.

Read More: Marvel Studios reveals a multiversal team-up at Destination D23 for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday featuring X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more

Ad

Details on Sydney Sweeney explored

Sydney Sweeney at Americana Special Screening (Image Via Getty)

Sydney Sweeney has rapidly established herself as one of the most recognizable young faces in Hollywood, admired for her versatility and ability to transform into thoroughly different types of characters. Born in Spokane, Washington, in 1997, she initially drew notice for early appearances in series such as Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid's Tale and Sharp Objects.

Ad

But it was HBO's The White Lotus and Euphoria that catapulted her into stardom, garnering her Emmy nominations and establishing her as one of the top performers of her generation. On the big screen, too, she's left her imprint, starting with Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and including the romantic comedy Anyone but You and the psychological horror Immaculate, on which she is also producing.

In 2025, she was in the headlines with an offbeat Dr. Squatch soap collaboration that even had her bathwater involved, crossing the line from savvy marketing to online weirdness.

Ad

She had caused similar political and social media controversy a year prior when hosting Saturday Night Live, which Sweeney had subsequently admitted to seeing a weird relationship between herself and the public's perception of her. By mid-2025, her American Eagle campaign, Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans, solidified her sway, being compared to Brooke Shields's legendary Calvin Klein commercials.

The campaign was a stock price booster but created backlash and uneven retail performance as well.

Ad

Read More: Who are Tyrese Gibson’s parents? Fast and Furious star sobs over dad’s death in viral video

Interested viewers can watch Sydney Sweeney's Anyone But You movie on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sakshi Singh Sakshi covers skincare, fashion, and makeup as a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in Mass Communication and Journalism and about 2.5 years of work experience as a content writer at Netscribes India Pvt. Limited, her articles offer an insightful perspective on the skincare, haircare, and fashion trends in vogue.



Sakshi’s desire to pursue a writing career in beauty was due to her early interest in skincare thanks to her mother. Glamzilla and Makeup By Mario are her favorite artists and she follows them to stay up-to-date with the latest trends.



Sakshi makes a point to do thorough research before crafting her content and steer clear of plagiarism and AI to maintain credibility. She values having her own voice in her content pieces.

When not engaged in beauty and lifestyle writing, Sakshi enjoys cooking and baking. Know More