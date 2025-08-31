Who are Tyrese Gibson’s parents? Fast and Furious star sobs over dad’s death in viral video 

Actor and singer Tyrese Gibson has recently made headlines following a heartfelt video in which he revealed the recent passing of his father. The news, which comes on the heels of a family reconciliation, marks the second time a personal video from the Fast and Furious star has gone viral, the first being the 2017 &quot;My Shayla&quot; custody battle clip.Tyrese Gibson's parents are Tyrone Gibson and Priscilla Murray Gibson. He grew up with his mother in Watts, Los Angeles, but often mentioned his roots from St. Louis, which came from his mother's side of the family. The actor's father, Tyrone Gibson, left the family when Tyrese was young.During a Facebook live in June 2025, Tyrese Gibson stated that he visited his family for Father's Day and clarified the history of his family name. He explained that his father was given the name Gibson, which was passed down to him, but there was a chance that his last name could have been Ellis.On August 30, 2025, Tyrese Gibson posted a video to Facebook, where he is seen crying about recent events. In the video, he stated that his father had recently passed. He elaborated on how he had missed a scheduled flight, but chose to view it as divine intervention, giving him time to grieve his father.&quot;Maybe the flight was canceled because God just wanted me to stay at home and just mourn and process. Something said, 'Stay at the airport'...I just sat there. I didn't move. I said, 'God. I trust you,' &quot; Tyrese said in his video.Tyrese Gibson's viral videos: from custody battle to personal lossThis recent video has sparked comparisons to a previous emotional moment involving Tyrese Gibson. There was a video filmed in November 2017 of Gibson crying over his custody battle for his daughter, Shayla. Gibson was accused by his ex-wife of physically abusing their daughter, claims the actor has denied. This video resurfaced in late 2024 on TikTok with the sound of &quot;My Shayla!&quot; becoming a viral trend, soundtracked in over 600,000 videos that showcase various emotional experiences. In January 2025, Gibson confirmed the TikTok trend, saying he and his daughter had been reunited.The two viral clips about the Fast and Furious actor depict different personal struggles. The first related to a custody issue, while the latest video speaks to loss of family and personal belief.