Materialists soundtrack: A complete list of songs featured in the film

Where materialists look for meaning in what’s tangible, Celine Song quietly does the opposite in her new movie. Starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans, the film unfurls with the same quiet depth that defined Past Lives. With Materialists being her second feature, Song continues to explore every shade of modern relationships as they grow, change, and quietly fall apart.

Similar to Past Lives, one of the most quietly striking elements of Song's new film is its soundtrack. Featuring songs by Cat Power, The Velvet Underground, and others, the soundtrack in the movie adds a liberating and nostalgic touch, elevating each scene in its own unique way.

However, it's not just the songs featured, as the Materialists’ official music score by Daniel Pemberton also plays a huge role in shaping the story. The score blends into each scene, guiding its shifts in tone and emotion, without drawing undue attention.

All songs featured in Materialists

Manhattan by Cat Power

Got It Bad by LEISURE

Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond

So Young by The Ronettes

You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory by Johnny Thunders

Le Temps de L’amour by Françoise Hardy

I Guess the Lord Must Be in New York City by Harry Nilsson

Oh! Sweet Nuthin’ by The Velvet Underground

That’s All by Baby Rose

My Baby (Got Nothing At All) by Japanese Breakfast

Music score by Daniel Pemberton:

A Rich Husband

Materialists

The Non Negotiables

The Places You Take Me To

A Catch

This Is Dating

Smoke Break

Sophie

Unicorn

Adore Matchmaking

Why Does Anybody Get Married

Sophie II

Deal

Is Materialists streaming on any OTT platforms?

A24’s Materialists was slated for a theatrical release on June 13, 2025, and as of now, the film is unavailable for streaming on OTT platforms and for rental. Before the film’s theatrical release, Sony Pictures successfully bagged the international distribution rights for Celine Song’s new film at the European Film Market alongside Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

The film is yet to make it to any OTT platforms. Although there is no window confirmed for the film’s streaming debut, following A24’s streaming partnership with Warner Bros., Materialists is likely to land on HBO MAX.

About the film

The film follows Lucy (Dakota Johnson), who, after failing in her career in acting, is now thriving as a successful matchmaker in New York's renowned dating firm. Lucy is well-acclaimed for her work. However, when it comes to her life, things are not as expected.

With a successful career and a bright future, everything is smooth sailing for Lucy until she finds herself in a very complex love triangle. With Harry Castillo, the Manhattan millionaire, who has everything Lucy needs, and can be called her perfect match, the latter also encounters the return of her ex, John.

Caught between her personal and professional problems, Lucy is compelled to rethink her circumstances and views about success, self-worth, and love. Against a vivid New York backdrop, the movie focuses on Lucy's path via aspirations, love, and, of course, difficult decisions.

