Medusa season 1: Full list of cast explored

Medusa season 1, which premiered on Netflix on March 5, 2025, is a Colombian thriller TV series. Created by Said Chamie and Claudia Sánchez, the show has 12 episodes.
The official synopsis of the show reads:
"Somebody wants to kill CEO Bárbara Hidalgo. Can she find the culprit as her family schemes ruthlessly for control of their Colombian business empire?"
Juana Acosta appears as the lead protagonist, Bárbara Hidalgo, while Manolo Cardona and Sebastián Martínez play prominent characters in Medusa season 1.
List of the complete cast of Medusa season 1
1) Juana Acosta as Bárbara Hidalgo
Colombian-Spanish actress Juana Acosta appears as Bárbara Hidalgo. As a prominent businesswoman, Hidalgo is all set to take over her family's company, Medusa. However, things take a dark turn on the day of her appointment as she becomes the victim of a maritime accident and is presumed dead.
She survives the accident and returns determined to find the assailant while struggling with the power dynamics in the family.
Acosta made her TV debut with a role in the telenovela Masquerada, and made her film debut in 1998's Time Out. She was nominated for the Goya Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the 2020 film One Careful Owner.
2) Sebastián Martínez as Esteban
Sebastián Martínez plays the role of Esteban, Bárbara's husband. As the story progresses, his intentions and loyalty become a matter of question.
Martínez started his career as a theater artist and has appeared in many stage plays and Broadway musicals. He made his film debut in 2013's The Damned, and has since starred in a lot of TV shows, such as Hospital Central, and Accidente. One of his most acclaimed works is Netflix's Pálpito.
3) Manolo Cardona as Danger Carmelo
Manolo Cardona stars as Danger Carmelo, a dedicated detective who is handling the investigation of the assassination attempt on Bárbara. He has a pivotal role in the uncovering of the conspiracy against her.
Cardona began modeling as a young kid after being introduced to the profession by his older brother. He began modelling professionally at fourteen and by the age of eighteen, he began appearing in the Colombian TV series, Padres e hijos. Since then, he has appeared in a variety of movies and TV series.
4) Diego Trujillo as the Hidalgo family patriarch
Diego Trujillo appears as the Hidalgo family patriarch. As the influential head of the Hidalgo family, his past decisions and secrets significantly impact Medusa's present and future.
Trujillo is most known for his role as Walter Blanco in Metastasis, the Colombian version of Breaking Bad. He appeared in the 2000 Hollywood movie Proof of Life (Prueba de vida), and also had a role in 2024's miniseries, Griselda.
Other actors who appear in Medusa season 1
Besides Acosta, Martinez, Cardona, and Trujillo, many other Colombian actors appear in Medusa season 1. Here is a list of those actors:
- Carlos Torres
- Laura Archbold
- Diana Wiswell
- Mabel Moreno
- Mariana Mozo
- Juanita Molina
- Luis Fernando Hoyos
- Sebastian Osorio
- Jacqueline Arenal
- Adriana Arango
- Biassini Segura
- Ramsés Ramos
- Johan Rivera
All episodes of Medusa season 1 are available for streaming now on Netflix.