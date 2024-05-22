Megalopolis casting director Fred Roos dies at 89: Career, past life, family, and more 

Megalopolis and Godfather Part II casting director Frederick Ried Roos passed away on May 18, 2024. Best known for his long-standing collaboration with Francis Ford Coppola and his crucial role in casting The Godfather, Roos left an indelible mark on the film industry. Fred Roos was an integral part of the Coppola family and has worked professionally with all the family members.

Fred Roos is also the recipient Academy Award for Best Picture for producing The Godfather Part II. In 2007, he also served as a jury member for the 29th Moscow International Film Festival.

Who Was Megalopolis casting director Fred Roos?

Fred Roos was born on May 22, 1934, in Santa Monica, California to Victor Otto Roos and Florence Mary (Stout) Roos. He was brought up in Hollywood and went to Hollywood High School. Later, he enrolled at the University of California, where he majored in Theater Arts/Motion Pictures.

His early exposure to the entertainment industry and formal education at UCLA laid a solid base for an exemplary career in film and television.

Fred Roos passed away on May 18, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. His death came only a few days before his 90th birthday and marked the end of a successful career that revolutionized the American movie business.

Fred Roos' career

Megalopolis casting director Roos started as a casting director on TV, for The Andy Griffith Show, before moving into films.

Roos’ career experienced its turning point when he worked with Francis Ford Coppola on The Godfather (1972). His casting decisions included Marlon Brando, James Caan, Robert Duvall, and Al Pacino, who were all vital to his success. These actors delivered performances that were so good they were nominated for Oscars and solidified the movie's place among the best ever made.

In 1974, he began producing Coppola’s films like The Conversation and The Godfather Part II. Both the movies were nominated for Best Picture and The Godfather Part II won the award. Roos shared this honor with Gray Frederickson and Coppola.

He continued working on every other subsequent Coppola film including Apocalypse Now (1979) which got him yet another Oscar nod for Best Picture, and The Outsiders (1983), which launched the careers of several young actors including Tom Cruise and Diane Lane.

Roos’ filmography also includes popular movies like One from the Heart, Rumble Fish, The Cotton Club, Tucker: The Man and His Dream, Godfather Part III, Youth Without Youth, and Tetro.

He also has worked with other members of the Coppola family including Eleanor, the late wife of Francis Ford, who produced Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse, about the making of Apocalypse Now; and Sofia Coppola, who directed Lost in Translation.

Roos’ most recent endeavor was Coppola's long-awaited sci-fi epic, Megalopolis. As an executive producer, Roos played a major role in shaping the cast of Megalopolis which included Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Aubrey Plaza. The movie premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, as a fitting ending to his successful career.

Family and past life of Megalopolis casting director Fred Roos

Fred Roos is survived by wife, Nancy Drew, and a son. During his lifetime, Roos was famous for his career accomplishments and commitment to his family.

His artistic resilience and passion in the industry are convincingly illustrated by how he evolved from a novice filmmaker to a famous casting director for films like The Godfather Part II, and Megalopolis.

Fred Roos' contribution to Hollywood lies in visionary casting and meaningful film production. His achievements had lasting effects on cinema and will be honored for many years ahead.