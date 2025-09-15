Motherland (2025): Full list of cast and characters explored

Motherland is one of 2025's most highly-awaited dramas, featuring a combination of award-winning actors and up-and-coming talent. Set in a dystopian community where state-operated Children's Centers bring up all citizens with the vow of equality but with secrets that are not so bright.

The movie follows the story of an enforcer and the young woman in her charge whose true identity she discovers. She has to choose whether to stay loyal to the system or risk everything by safeguarding her.

At its heart, Motherland is about questions of control, family, and freedom. Directed by Moving Picture Institute, the film has already made waves for its talented ensemble cast of Miriam Silverman, Néstor Carbonell, and Holland Taylor.

Who stars in Motherland? Details explored

1) Miriam Silverman as Cora

Miriam Silverman at 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (Image Via Getty)

Miriam Silverman heads the cast of Motherland. A veteran stage and film actor, Silverman trained in acting at Brown University prior to becoming established in New York theatre.

Her theater credits include appearances in plays such as Hamlet at The Public Theater in 2008 and being a nominee for a Drama Desk Award in 2013 for Finks.

On Broadway, she made her debut in Ayad Akhtar's Junk (2017) and later in The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, for which she won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in 2023.

On television, she is best known for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Fleishman Is in Trouble, and Motherland marks her first lead film role.

2) Néstor Carbonell as Mateo

Néstor Carbonell at The Morning Show" Season 4 New York Premiere (Image Via Getty)

Néstor Carbonell is most known for his extensive television and film career. He gained his fame with the NBC sitcom Suddenly Susan and continued to become well known through appearances like Richard Alpert in ABC's Lost and Sheriff Alex Romero in Bates Motel.

He also starred in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight movies as Gotham's Mayor Anthony Garcia. Aside from acting, Carbonell has also directed some episodes of Bates Motel and The Good Doctor. In 2024, he took home a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in FX's Shōgun.

3) Holland Taylor as Toni

Holland Taylor (Image Via Holland Taylor)

Holland Taylor is a stage, television, and film veteran and is seen in Motherland portraying the character of Toni. Taylor has won an Emmy award for her portrayal of Judge Roberta Kittleson on The Practice and for Evelyn Harper on Two and a Half Men, for which she received four Emmy nominations.

Taylor's career stretches over decades, from sitcoms Bosom Buddies and The Powers That Be. On the movie front, she has done Romancing the Stone, The Truman Show, and Legally Blonde.

Taylor also authored and performed in the one-woman Broadway show Ann, concerning politician Ann Richards, earning a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress.

Supporting cast in Motherland

Emily Arancio stars as Zinnia.

Molly Hager stars as Myrtle.

Doug Harris stars as Thomas.

Julia Blanchard stars as Yvonne.

Arica Himmel stars as Willa.

Pearl Shin stars as Alice.

Molly Carden stars as Natasha.

Caleb Mathura (credited as Caleb Predeep Mathura) stars as Zack.

Christian Maverick White stars as Wyatt.

Nikhaar Kishnani stars as Sasha.

Talia Thiesfield stars as Genevieve.

Jasminn Johnson stars as a Female Guard.

Katelyn Trieu stars as a Playground Teacher.

Ellis Jude Matthews is credited as Ultrasound Baby.

Hasan Gray stars as Carl.

Ella Ortiz stars as Baby Zinnia.

Cashton Crill and Kimberley Crill play Baby Ivy.

Motherland was released in select theatres on September 12, 2025.

