"the same Ozempic dealer": Jennifer Coolidge cracks up the Emmys (2025) with hilarious jokes

Known for her role in the American Pie film series, Jennifer Coolidge lived up to her reputation as a comedic highlight at the 2025 Emmy Awards. While presenting the award for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, she delivered a characteristically rambling and hilarious speech. A Minecraft Movie actress stated:

Ad

“We were all supposed to go on a trip to Ibiza, and I found out that I wasn't included. And the only reason I knew that was because Elizabeth Debicki and I have the same Ozempic dealer, and you know, at least hers is working.”

The American actress is celebrated for her iconic comedic roles, often playing quirky and memorable characters. She became a pop culture phenomenon as the seductive "Stifler's Mom" in the American Pie series and as the lovable manicurist Paulette in Legally Blonde. Her collaborations with director Christopher Guest in films like Best in Show also solidified her status as a beloved comedic actress.

Ad

Trending

Jennifer Coolidge’s quick-witted Ozempic one-liner lights up the Emmys stage

Ad

At the 2025 Emmy Awards, Jennifer Coolidge gave a long yet incredibly hilarious speech that quickly went viral. She began by humorously complaining that she was not a nominee herself, saying she had hoped to be acknowledged for a hypothetical role on the show The Pitt.

She described this role as a "horny grandmother having a colonoscopy during a power outage," a line that drew huge laughs from the audience. She then went on to offer some satirical advice to the nominees, stating from her own experience that "winning, it's not all it's cracked up to be." The White Loutus star further added:

Ad

“It's not all it's cracked up to be. It's really not. I had gotten really close with my fellow nominees especially after I won but I'm pretty sure they removed me from the group chat.”

Jennifer Coolidge became a renowned comedy legend after starting her career with iconic performances in comedy films series like American Pie (1999 - 2012) and Legally Blonde (2001 - 2003). Her early work showcased her unique character style and improvisational skills, notably in her memorable roles in Christopher Guest's mockumentaries.

Ad

While she had a long and celebrated career, Jennifer Coolidge had a major comeback and earned critical acclaim for her role as Tanya McQuoid in HBO's The White Lotus for which she earned two Emmy Awards consecutively for two years. Her recent on-screen appearances include the films Riff Raff and A Minecraft Movie, released in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Patnaha Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda | Artist Know More