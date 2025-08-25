"Comedy is changing": Jason Biggs clarifies why American Pie could not be made in 2025

In an interview with Fox News on August 23, 2025, Jason Biggs, who starred in the 1999 comedy American Pie, said that the movie could not be made in 2025 because the humor in the film, which was a "reflection of the time," would now be viewed as divisive and possibly offensive. Despite having relatable themes like friendship and coming-of-age, some of the film's humor and situations are just unacceptable in current society. Jason Biggs stated:
"Comedy is changing. What you can sort of get away with. I mean, we certainly couldn't do a lot of those things now, you know, and we shouldn't, but we did, and it was a reflection of the time. I think there are things that people will still allow themselves to laugh at given the context of the movie," Biggs said.
The teen-sex comedy film American Pie was released on July 9, 1999. A part of the American Pie film series, the plot centered on the four friends from high school, Finch, Kevin, Oz, and Jim, who commit to losing their virginity before they graduate. The film gained popularity for its cheeky humour and dramatic coming-of-age scenes. It became a cultural landmark, inspiring spin-offs, sequels, and lasting pop culture references.
Jason Biggs explains how shifting standards would block an American Pie remake
Even while American Pie is still a favorite, Jason Biggs acknowledged that several of the scenes, such as Nadia being filmed without her consent, would not hold up to current cultural norms. He predicted mixed reactions, with some people rightfully angry and others even applauding its anti-woke irreverence. He stated:
"I feel there's a part of society who would feel like, ‘Oh, yay, anti-woke. We can laugh at anything. Anything goes.’ And then maybe there'd be a part that would be understandably offended by some of the things."
However, Jason Biggs thinks the film's lasting popularity stems from its core, which is based on friendship and the agency of its female characters. These aspects go beyond the film's obscene façade and continue to draw viewers in decades later. The Dear Dictator star said:
"Then, also the girls, you know, and their relationships with the girls. How the girls have the power. I think that's very relatable. It has like this beating heart beneath the sort of big set pieces beneath the comedy, or maybe even above the comedy."
Mena Suvari joined the discussion, reflecting that the comedy's widespread appeal comes from the fact that everyone could relate to it at the time. She said:
"I mean, it feels like it's sort of this, I don't know, slice of Americana in a way. It feels like there's such a diversity of characters and range that a lot of different people can relate to. It's capturing this moment in time that's like a rite of passage for everyone. And, I mean, I think it's phenomenal. I mean, yes, there are certain aspects of it that are, you know, shot on film and maybe like certain soundtracks that can make it feel of a particular time.
Jason Biggs and Mena Suvari recently reunited for a special episode of Dinner and a Movie, the long-running TBS show that Biggs and his wife, Jenny Mollen, co-host. The August 23 episode had an American Pie theme with a nostalgic reflection of the 1999 comedy's lasting influence.
