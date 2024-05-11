My Nanny Stole My Life full cast list: Jonathan Stoddard, Shailene Garnett, and others star in Lifetime drama

My Nanny Stole My Life is the latest romantic thriller drama coming up on the Lifetime channel. Scheduled to drop on May 16, 2024, the movie is the next big thing on Lifetime and will add to the channel's growing library of thriller movies.

My Nanny Stole My Life follows the story of a new mother who hires a nanny to help her with her baby by lending a hand when she is busy. However, she begins to suspect that her nanny is cooking up a plan to steal her baby as well as her husband.

As she suffers from paranoia that her baby will be taken away from her, she turns to others for help. However, the problem is that no one believes her and thinks she is hallucinating. They label her with postpartum depression, believing that she is not in her right mind. Will the new mother be able to fight alone to keep her family together and keep her nanny from breaking her home? Only time will tell.

My Nanny Stole My Life: Cast List explored for the Lifetime movie

As of now, no details have been released regarding the character each actor plays in the movie. Here is the list of actors cast in the Lifetime movie.

1. Jonathan Stoddard as Noah

Jonathan Stoddard plays the role of Noah in My Nanny Stole My Life. Stoddard is an American actor and a California native, born on March 31, 1984, in San Rafael. He is not just an actor but is also a producer. He is known for his works in titles like A Furry Little Christmas, Black Monday, and Somewhere in Montana.

2. Shailene Garnett as Lindsay Collins

Shailene Garnett is a Canadian actor who has been cast as Lindsay Collins, in My Nanny Stole My Life. Garnett is known for the variety of work she has done. She was a part of Sons of God, which premiered on French digital-media startup Blackpills, and she has also played the role of Maureen on the popular Freeform series Shadowhunters.

Shailene Garnett previously held recurring roles on the Canadian series Between and the digital series Teenagers. Apart from features, her long list of television credits includes Murdoch Mysteries, Incorporated, Single Ladies, Covert Affairs, and Guillermo del Toro's The Strain.

3. Katerina Eichenberger as Molly

Katerina Eichenberger, a British actor and singer, plays the lead role of Molly in the upcoming Lifetime movie. She has also previously acted in a supporting role in Places Please opposite Jessica Lange and has starred in Secrets Beneath the Floorboards, and The Beauty of Love. She has also worked on I Will Never Leave You Alone, and The Great Lillian Hall.

Her television credits include Fox’s Monarch, Star, and ID TV’s Your Worst Nightmare. Katerina Eichenberger has also worked in several commercials and theater productions.

Others starring in My Nanny Stole My Life

Apart from the leading cast members, we also have an ensemble of talented actors rounding off the cast of the Lifetime romance thriller. The list is as follows:

Laura Dennis as Rachel

Cheryl Frazier as Dr. Waldron

Wesley Collado as Detective Manu

Jackie Smith as an office staff

Chad Courson as a police officer

Olivia Harris as a mother in the park

Caroline Codd as Nicci

Lupe Sujey Cuevas as Allegra

Iris Hewitt as Emma

Adalyn Zummo as a girl in the park

Rachael Hein as a co-worker

Judy Ricquel Harris as a waiter

Patrick Mulhearn

Amanda Piotrowski Mulhearn

Karen Brazelton

Catch My Nanny Stole My Life on Lifetime next week, on May 16.

