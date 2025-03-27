“Narcissism is not something to be coddled” — Snow White controversy grows as producer’s son alleges Rachel Zegler for ‘risking’ film’s success

Snow White's Rachel Zegler was slammed by Disney producer Marc Platt's eldest son, Jonah Platt, on social media for the film's limited box office. A screenshot of a critic's remark on Instagram asking about his father's supposed "uncalled for" behavior for supposedly reprimanding Zegler for her political comments on social media was shared on X on March 26, 2025, by a user named Jack Poso.

In the comment, which he has since deleted, he slammed Zegler for allegedly hurting the film's success, affecting thousands of people who worked on it and were banking on it being successful.

"Tens of thousands of people worked on that film and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of all the colleagues and crew and blue collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful. Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged."

Jonah also admitted that his father, the "producer of enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line," had to fly to another country to "reprimand" his 20-year-old employee. He further claimed that his father had to call out Zegler for inserting her politics while promoting the movie. He also reminded her that she had signed a multi-million-dollar contract to do publicity for it.

He also called what his father did "adult responsibility and accountability," further claiming that Rachel Zegler's political posts hurt the film at the box office. He added:

"Her actions clearly hurt the film's box office. Free speech does not mean you're allowed to say whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions."

Snow White producer Marc Platt reportedly flew to New York to reprimand Rachel Zegler on her social media use

Disney's live-action Snow White was released on March 21, 2025, but the film has already racked up some controversies. Jonah Platt's social media rant about the movie's star, Rachel Zegler, came after Variety's March 25, 2025, article. The outlet reported that producer Marc Platt flew to New York to speak to Zegler about the social media rant personally.

It started with Zegler's post on X thanking fans for driving the Snow White teaser to 120 million views in 24 hours on August 12, 2024, per Variety. However, her post ended with the words, "And always remember, free Palestine." Her short addendum and political statement reportedly shocked studio execs, which allegedly pushed Disney to contact her team.

Variety also claimed that Marc Platt personally went to speak with the actress in New York. However, following her "F*ck Donald Trump" post months later, Platt reportedly spoke to her again. Their back-and-forth allegedly ended with Zegler having to work with a social media guru whom Disney paid themselves.

Snow White's box office numbers explored

Whether it was because of Rachel Zegler's controversy, per Jonah Platt's comments, or anything else, the box office numbers of Snow White show dismal success. According to Variety, the remake reportedly cost $270 million and had to undergo multiple reshoots.

However, during its opening weekend, the movie only brought in $87.3 million worldwide, and only around $43 million came in from domestic markets, per Forbes. Previous remakes like Cinderella made $67 million on the same opening weekend, Aladdin with $91 million, and Beauty and the Beast raked in $174 million, according to Forbes.

Snow White only topped one Disney live-action remake, Mufasa, which, per Forbes, only brought in $35 million in its first week. Moreover, the film didn't impress movie critics, as evidenced by its 42% score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing.

Rachel Zegler's Snow White, which also stars Gal Gadot, is available in movie theaters worldwide.

