"If it was sam Jackson I'd watch it": Disney’s Snow White turns into an internet memefest as fans roast the live-action remake

Disney's 2025 live-action remake Snow White has generated whirlwind reactions ever since its release. Fans have eagerly awaited for this adaptation of the classic fairy tale, bringing a fresh spin to Snow White’s iconic story. Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen update the 1937 animated film for modern audiences.

But once the film opened on theatres on March 21, 2025, it soon drew a lot of heated online debate. Although some viewers valued the images and musical notes, others attacked the plot and character representations.

The move from the classic to a more modern Snow White has generated both compliments and criticism. The internet has had its fair share of comments on the developments.

The response from the online community, especially on Twitter, has turned the movie into a meme fest. Fans have flocked to social media to voice their thoughts, often humorously mocking the film.

One of the first comments to go viral was a fan's tweet saying,

“If it was Sam Jackson I'd watch it.”

This reaction highlights how online discussions have shifted from critiques to comedic roasts, adding a layer of humor to the ongoing debate.

Fans quickly followed up with other sharp remarks about the film.

"Is this Snow Woke 2: Snow Woker?" One person tweeted.

The comment captures the growing sentiment that the film may be too focused on diversity.

"Disney really shouldn’t be in the business of being Disney," another comment read.

The fans are expressing frustration over the changes.

“It would have sold more tickets if Sam Jackson was the lead,” one fan remarked.

Another commenter posted:

"Woke Disney’s new ‘Snow Not-So-White and the Seven Diversity Hires’ looking fire already,"

Such comments refer to the film's controversial approach to casting.

"Disney is so crazy!" exclaimed another fan.

Others took to Twitter with more pointed remarks, like:

"Bet this isn’t too far off @Disney @DisneyStudios next woke plan."

One user humorously stated:

"This is destruction level memeing. Poor Samuel," referring to the actor Samuel L. Jackson, whose absence became a frequent joke on social media.

More about Snow White

Based on the Brothers Grimm's fairy tale, the movie is a reinterpretation of Disney's 1937 original animated picture. Under Marc Webb's direction, this live-action musical fantasy tracks young princess Snow White as she fights her evil stepmother, the Evil Queen, Gal Gadot.

Snow White teams up with a group of seven dwarfs and a bandit named Jonathan to reclaim her kingdom. The movie incorporates both familiar and new elements, aiming to offer a modern twist on the beloved tale.

The movie retells the traditional story, in which Snow White's father remarries a conceited and ruthless woman after her mother's death. The Evil Queen wants Snow White dead out of jealousy of her beauty.

Snow flees to the dwarfs in the forest. The story then centers on the princess's efforts to depose the Queen with the aid of her newfound allies.

Snow White is fundamentally about conquering hardship and speaking out for morality. As Snow White actively questions her stepmother's repressive rule, the reimagining brings ideas of empowerment.

Along with several fresh characters, the film features Jonathan, a bandit who develops love interest and ally for Snow White. Disney's attempt to modernize the narrative for contemporary sensibilities includes these additions, but the changes have generated mixed responses.

Production, direction and cast

The movie is directed by Marc Webb, known for his work on The Amazing Spider-Man films. The production of the film was a massive undertaking, with filming primarily taking place in London between March and July 2022.

Additional filming occurred in June 2024 to complete the production. With an estimated budget of $240–270 million, it became one of Disney's most expensive projects.

Before the movie came out, Snow White's casting drew debate. New actress Rachel Zegler cast the title part; Gal Gadot portrayed the Evil Queen. Zegler's casting was attacked since she deviated from the Snow White ideal.

Still others, however, praised the cast's diversity and inclusiveness. Andrew Burnap plays Jonathan, Snow White's love interest; Martin Klebba and Ansu Kabia are other supporting cast.

Stay tuned for more updates on Snow White and similar projects as the year progresses.

