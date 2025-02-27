Netflix's Demon City (2025): Full list of cast explored

Demon City, set to release on Netflix on February 27, 2025, is a live-action adaptation of the manga Oni Goroshi. Demon City, directed by Seiji Tanaka. It is expected to be a story of crime, revenge, and action. Tanaka is known for his critically acclaimed first movie, Melancholic.

Ad

Tanaka’s filmmaking style includes drama, suspense, and horror, and he is expected to bring this brutal narrative to life on the screen in the same manner. The film runs for 1 hour and 46 minutes and will be available in Japanese.

The story of the film centers on Shuhei Sakata, a hitman set on a violent frenzy to exact retribution on the masked criminal group guilty for killing his daughter and wife. Shuhei comes out of a 12-year coma and discovers he is back in a world run under the ruthless company.

Ad

Trending

With several fierce encounters with these sinister characters, the movie looks at his quest for justice. Helping bring to life this dramatic and violent tale are Tôma Ikuta, Masahiro Higashide, Miou Tanaka, and others.

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

Main cast list of Demon City

Tôma Ikuta as Shûhei Sakata

A still from the new Netflix series (Image via Netflix)

Tôma Ikuta stars as Shûhei Sakata, a legendary hitman seeking vengeance after the tragic loss of his wife and daughter. Sakata wakes from a coma twelve years later, resolved to bring down every single person accountable after the Kimen-gum criminal group kills his family and leaves him for dead.

Ad

Tôma Ikuta is known for his role in Netflix’s Beyond Goodbye. His previous roles in Nodame Cantabile and Kimi wa Petto have earned him widespread recognition in Japan.

Masahiro Higashide as Kanta Fase

Masahiro Higashide at The 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival (Source: Getty)

Masahiro Higashide plays Kanta Fase, one of the key characters in Demon City. Playing a central part in the film's unraveling events, Fase is a character that exudes mystery and danger. His close relationship to the criminal underworld complicates the plot, and his interactions with the main character will lead to key events all through the film.

Ad

His previous appearances in films like The Great War of Archimedes and One Cut of the Dead have showcased his ability to adapt to a wide range of genres.

Miou Tanaka as Homare Takemoto

Miou Tanaka portrays Homare Takemoto, another crucial character in Demon City. Takemoto’s role intertwines with that of the protagonist, adding layers to the mystery and drama. Her appearance in the movie creates suspense, particularly considering her possible relationship to the masked criminals prowling the city.

Ad

Tanaka has appeared in several acclaimed Japanese series and films, including The Miracles of the Namiya General Store and Sukiyaki Western Django.

Ami Tôma as Ryô

A still from the new Netflix series (Image via Netflix)

Ami Tôma takes on the role of Ryô in Demon City. Ryô is a fierce and determined character who plays a significant part in the unfolding action. The plot still gets another level of intrigue from the motivations and interactions of her character with the other story figures. Tôma's interpretation of Ryô should also give the movie strength and sensitivity.

Ad

Ami Tôma has appeared in various Japanese dramas and films, gaining a solid fanbase with her performances in Satsujin and Madamada Abunai.

Also Read: The Monkey (2025): Full list of cast explored

Supporting cast and character of the movie

Ad

Here are the supporting cast of Demon City:

Tarô Suruga as Akira Fujita

Mai Kiryû as Aoi

Naoto Takenaka as Haruo Kawano

Takuma Otoo as Yoshihito Takigawa

Masanobu Takashima as Kôtarô Shinozuka

Matsuya Onoe as Ryû Sunohara

Jason Her as Keniko (voice)

Direction and production

Seiji Tanaka wrote and directed the movie, whose film Melancholic won multiple awards for its storytelling. The movie is produced by Yasuhiro Masaoka and Takeshi Sawa, Amuse and Digital Frontier. Kohei Kato is the cinematographer for the movie, and Tomoyasu Hotei has lent his talent to the musical score.

Ad

Plot of Demon City

Ad

The film follows Shûhei Sakata, a hitman whose life is shattered when the Kimen-gum criminal organization kills his wife and daughter. After waking from a twelve-year coma, Sakata embarks on a relentless pursuit to eliminate every member of the organization responsible. His search for retribution leads him across Shinjo's streets, where the disguised criminals rule from the shadows.

Demon City is now available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback