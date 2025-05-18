Netflix's The Quilters: Where are the inmates now? Everything you need to know

Netflix's The Quilters explores how incarcerated men at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri, found structure and purpose through a distinctive rehabilitation program. Directed by Jenifer McShane, this short documentary highlights the daily activities of these men as they create quilts for foster children, part of the Restorative Justice Organization (RJO).

This initiative offers a rare opportunity for meaningful labor, allowing participants to reflect on their past and connect with the outside world. Instead of emphasizing their crimes, The Quilters showcases how quilting has transformed their daily lives in one of Missouri's most secure prisons.

Each participant, from veteran quilters like Ricky Sanders to newcomers like Christopher Potter, brings personal history and intent to their work. Since the release of "The Quilters," some inmates featured in the documentary, such as Ricky Sanders and William "Chill" White, remain active in the RJO program at South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri.

In contrast, some individuals, like Jimmy Williams, have either passed away or been removed from the initiative due to disciplinary concerns. Their current statuses showcase a blend of ongoing rehabilitation, personal challenges, and significant contributions through their efforts.

Netflix describes The Quilters as,

“From design to completion, the men reveal their struggles, triumphs, and sense of pride in creating something beautiful in this windowless, sacred space deep within the prison walls,”

Since The Quilters aired, viewers have asked where the Licking, Missouri, inmates are now and how their lives have changed

Since its Netflix premiere in spring 2025, the 32-minute documentary has generated interest in the incarcerated men featured in it. Audiences now want to know what happened to these individuals after the filming.

Jimmy Williams, previously convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action stemming from a custody-related homicide in the early 2000s, became a dedicated member of the RJO program. He started as a clerk, sewing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, and later focused on quilting "quillows"—quilts that convert into pillows—for immigrant children. Jimmy passed away on December 7, 2023, from natural causes while still incarcerated, at the age of 69.

Some remain active, while others have stepped away or passed

Richard "Ricky" Sanders, now 66, is serving a life sentence without parole for a double homicide he committed in 1979 and continues to be one of the program's most dedicated contributors. He stumbled into the sewing room while repairing a machine and has remained there ever since. Over the last 12 years, Ricky has become a mentor and leader, frequently sending photos of his quilts to his elderly mother and assisting in the program's growth reach. He guides new inmates in quilting at South Central Correctional Center.

William "Chill" White, sentenced in the mid-2010s for assault and weapons charges, has an intense work schedule. A former upholsterer from St. Louis, he starts each day with an early kitchen shift, followed by long hours quilting, often using butterfly motifs as a tribute to his mother. At 53, he is dedicated to quilting as a form of contribution and discipline.

On the other hand, Fred Brown was removed from the RJO program in 2023 after more than eight years of active involvement. Convicted in his 30s of kidnapping and r*pe, Fred had joined the program after losing his son.

He found meaning in the work until a disciplinary violation involving a razor led to his removal. Fred, now 70, is no longer involved in the quilting initiative but remains incarcerated at the same facility.

The newest quilter finds peace in fabric

Christopher Potter, sentenced to 21 years for multiple assaults in 2018, recently joined the RJO program. While he previously sued law enforcement for alleged civil rights violations, his focus has shifted. As per a Movablefest interview on June 12, 2024, filmmaker Jenifer McShane observed,

“I wasn’t quite prepared for just how collaborative [it was] and how much concern and love they have for each other. They really were constantly helping and supporting each other. It felt like a beehive.”

Now 37, Christopher has recently taken up quilting and integrates it into his daily routine to grow personally while supporting foster children. "The Quilters" provides an intimate look at an uncommon rehabilitation journey within the South Central Correctional Center.

The Quilters is currently streaming on Netflix.

