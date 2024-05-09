"A clean start": Jodie Turner-Smith explains why her 2024 Met Gala look was so "special"

Jodie Turner-Smith, actress and model known for her roles in Anne Boleyn, Queen & Slim, and The Last Ship, joined Hollywood stars and personalities at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday night, May 6. The British actress stepped out at the star-studded annual ball in a bridal-like white gown embellished with floral lace and floral trim and adorned with a mesh cape.

Days following the fashion’s biggest night, the actress took to Instagram to unveil more details about her Burberry 2024 Met Gala look, including its significance.

“In nature, death is both an ending *and* a beginning. When you prune away that which is dead, new buds are free to grow. Fitting, then, that the dress #DanielLee designed for me, full of English flowers, was deliberately bridal.

"White, representing a rebirth. A clean start. A recommitment to the most important relationship I will ever have, the relationship from which all others grow: my relationship with myself.”

Jodie Turner-Smith talks about the significance of her ‘deliberately bridal’ 2024 Met Gala look

In Jodie Turner-Smith’s recent Instagram post, she shares a series of snaps and close-up looks of her 2024 Met Gala look.

It includes a photo of her in a plunging, beaded Burberry gown with floral appliques, posing for the camera while holding a white and purple flower. She sported short, sleek-styled blonde hair and accessorized with a cross necklace, bracelet, and dangly earrings.

In the caption, the Anne Boleyn star wrote:

"This Met Gala was a very special one for me ... my first stepping out on my own."

Jodie Turner-Smith was seemingly alluding to her previous Met Gala appearance in 2022 when she debuted in the star-studded event in the arm of her then-husband, Dawson’s Creek actor Joshua Jackson. They divorced in 2023, one and a half years after tying the knot.

In February, the actress opened up about the split in a Sunday Times interview, saying: “sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working.”

Talking about the inspiration for her 2024 Met Gala look, Jodie Turner-Smith said:

“I had many thoughts after reading the short story that the theme was based on ... but what I took from it was a desire to represent both the power of nature and the delicacy of it.”

The British actress also referenced her daughter with her ex-husband in the caption:

“It is through loving and honoring myself that I am able to love and honor my daughter, and teach her to do the same.”

Sharing a positive attitude about the new chapter in her life following her divorce, Jodi Turner-Smith further wrote:

“I am ever changing, ever growing, always beginning ... and FREE, to love better, stronger, more fiercely and fearlessly than I ever have.”

In conclusion, Jodie Turner-Smith also expressed her endless gratitude towards Burberry who was responsible for her 2024 Met Gala look.

