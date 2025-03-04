"A nepo baby finally gets it right!!" — Internet reacts to Ever Anderson admitting she got a "leg up" in her career because of her parents

Ever Anderson, daughter of actress Milla Jovovich and filmmaker Paul W. S. Anderson, recently acknowledged that her famous parents gave her a "leg up" in the entertainment industry. In an interview with ELLE, published on March 4, 2025, the 17-year-old actress and aspiring director candidly spoke about her privileged background and the advantages it provided in her career.

Anderson reflected on her upbringing and career trajectory, stating:

"I was born into a place of extreme privilege, and you do get a leg up when you have parents in the industry. It gives you connections, which is something that people spend their entire careers getting. I want to try to work as hard as I can to deserve the opportunities that come my way, and to really feel like I’ve earned it."

Ever Anderson, who starred in Black Widow and Peter Pan & Wendy, is now stepping behind the camera with her short film Almost Seventeen, inspired by her personal experiences. Despite being the daughter of a renowned filmmaker, she claimed her father, Paul W. S. Anderson, offered no directorial advice. Instead, he told her that she'd "figure it out."

While some fans appreciated her honesty, others remained skeptical about the impact of nepotism in Hollywood. Her admission about nepotism sparked widespread discussion online, with many fans weighing in on whether her acknowledgment was refreshing or simply stating the obvious.

Following Anderson's remarks, social media users shared their opinions on platforms like Reddit.

"A nepo baby finally gets it right!!" one user stated.

Internet reacts to Ever Anderson admitting she got a "leg up" in her career because of her parents (Image via @Conclusion_Solid/Reddit)

Netizens chimed in with their opinions, with one calling her remarks "honest."

"An honest realistic response. Nepotism doesn’t even mean you’re not talented (look at Rashida Jones or Margaret Qualley). It just means you have the resources to hone your craft, people who can point you in the right direction from the beginning of your career and perhaps the finances to even pursue your career," another commented.

"Is it really so hard to say? I find it so strange that people can't admit this openly more often," one user shared on Reddit.

While many applauded Anderson's honesty, some felt that simply admitting nepotism exists does not change its impact.

"They took advantage of family connections to get ahead of people who didn’t have those connections. Admitting it doesn’t really change anything," one Reddit user remarked.

"I know it's a little thing to bug me but her dad not giving her directing advice and just going, 'Nope. You'll figure it out' is so extra to me lol," another Redditor noted.

"That’s a well-articulated (or well PR trained) nepo baby, and I love it," one user wrote.

Ever Anderson's career and upcoming projects

In her Interview with ELLE, Ever Anderson also shared how her family played an integral role in supporting the short film project. She shared that her mother, Milla Jovovich, cooked food for the shoot, and her father assisted in other ways.

"My mom cooked some vegetables and made a salad that we could put out. They really did me a solid there, just helping out, because it’s very overwhelming," she shared.

Anderson put together her crew by reaching out to people on Instagram, embracing a grassroots approach to filmmaking. She hopes to take the film to festivals next year.

Beyond her acknowledgment of nepotism, Ever Anderson's career continues to gain momentum. She is set to star in The Artist, a limited series written and directed by Aram Rappaport, alongside Mandy Patinkin, Zachary Quinto, and Patti LuPone. In the show, she portrays Evelyn Nesbit, a historical figure involved in one of the most infamous murder trials of the early 20th century.

Ever Anderson also remains active in the fashion world, serving as the face of Marc Jacobs Daisy fragrances and Celine Beauté. Additionally, she is developing a project with Amazon MGM Studios and Deering Regan titled Mister Werewolf.

Despite her privileged background, Ever Anderson expressed a desire to establish her own identity in the industry in the ELLE interview. She is currently taking college-level courses and hopes to eventually move to London or New York to carve out her own path.

