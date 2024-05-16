Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 officially ordered by Netflix 

Adam Sandler has worked on a range of hilarious movies during his career, and Happy Gilmore ranks somewhere near the top. The 1996 release, a sports comedy, delved into the career of an unsuccessful hockey player who has a natural talent for golf.

Now, almost 30 years later, Sandler is set to make a nostalgic return via a sequel, which has been taken over by Netflix. Earlier today, during an upfront presentation for advertisers, Netflix confirmed that they have purchased the rights to the film which will see Sandler reprise his role.

While the original movie saw Happy Gilmore being forced to join a golf competition in a bid to save his grandmother’s house from foreclosure, no details about the upcoming project have been released thus far.

This means that let alone a release date, nothing apart from the fact that Sandler will be returning to his iconic role is confirmed as of now.

Happy Gilmore 2 set to be produced by Netflix

Fans have waited almost 30 years for a potential sequel, and the news comes as music to their ears. The original Happy Gilmore led to box office earnings of around $40 million, over a budget of just $12 million. While stellar for its time, it remains to be seen whether Netflix opts for solely a platform release as far as the sequel is concerned.

Regardless, no news of the cast apart from Adam Sandler has been confirmed, although going by the titular character itself means that fans can prepare for another hilarious ride. While the original script of the first movie was written by Dennis Dugan along with Adam Sandler himself, no details about the kind of story that is set to be taken up for Happy Gilmore 2 have yet to be released.

Regardless, it is no surprise that the sequel to Sandler’s landmark film has been taken over by Netflix. The actor has a $250 million deal with the platform and has been involved in multiple projects with the streaming giants.

While Netflix only made the announcement earlier today, hints about a potential sequel had been apparent for quite some time. For example, Drew Barrymore, who starred in the original, had teased a potential sequel on her talk show. But it has not yet been confirmed if the actress will be reprising her role in the now-confirmed movie, alongside Adam Sandler.

Hence, the announcement merely means that Netflix will now be looking into kickstarting the production process for the project. Further updates about the Happy Gilmore 2 production can be expected from Netflix in due time.

Until then, fans might want to revisit the original movie, which is for the time being available on multiple platforms online.