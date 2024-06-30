After James Gunn and David Corenswet revealed the new Superman suit via the first poster image on May 6, 2024, fans were thrilled to see the actor in the new avatar. Earlier this week, glimpses of Corenswet in his suit on the sets of the 2025 Man of Steel film went viral online and netizens began comparing close-up images of it to the previously released picture.

A user on X commented about David Corenswet's Superman look and wondered whether the suits in the two images were different.

Netizens quickly rushed to the comments section of the post and shared their opinions about David Corenswet's suit. Some believed the top of the crest on the suit was different in both images, while others said the texture differed.

"I believe so. I think what's been revealed now is just a prototype suit he's made himself, but he, Ma & Pa Kent are gonna make a proper suit at the end of the movie. The texture is completely different. It's gotta be a different suit," a user commented.

"Haha yeah I'm still not convinced that it's the same suit as well. The texture just seems so different, and the way the crest slightly curves inwards the middle chest, almost giving the idea that this suit 100% fits him better rather than the loose one," another user added.

"Not sure. But the reveal picture and the BTS suit are different. The emblem yellow part around the red S is bigger on the BTS suit and the collar isn’t the same," a netizen said.

Several users however believed that both the suits were the same. They stated that one image was an edited close-up, while the other was not color-corrected.

"No, that's the suit. The other is color corrected unlike the behind the scenes pic," a netizen commented.

"It’s the same Suits just using a filter and Zoomed in," a user added.

"There have been a couple tweaks, like the neck, but narratively no, it's unlikely to be intended as two different suits. It's just being tweaked during production," a user commented.

Everything we know about David Corenswet's Superman

Although not much has been revealed about the plot of the upcoming Man Of Steel movie, from what we know so far, it will be a multi-hero movie with Superman as the main character. The idea of this film is heavily inspired by Kingdom Come and The New 52 comic runs.

The synopsis of the film as per Rotten Tomatoes reads:

"Superman embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent."

The upcoming film stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl. Directed by James Gunn, the much-awaited Superman movie is set to release on July 11, 2025.