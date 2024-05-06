Why the David Corenswet Superman suit has Henry Cavill fans fuming beyond belief

For quite a while, fans have been waiting to see David Corenswet's version of Superman, which will kickstart the DCU in its complete essence under James Gunn and Peter Safran. There has been a lot of speculation, a lot of stories, and a lot of anticipation. Now, fans have finally had a look at how the future looks under the new visionary director and his take on the superhero.

Sporting a rather vibrant costume, complete with the exterior red trunk, long shoes, and signature Superman curls, it seems that David Corenswet is out to replicate a perfect version of the world's most famous superhero. But this may not be the impression on everyone, chiefly the Henry Cavill fans who were more accustomed to the previous Man of Steel.

After the costume dropped, there have been a lot of positive reactions, especially from fans who had been waiting for a more comic-accurate representation of the character, which did not happen in the shaky days of the DC Extended Universe, which have now completely come to an end.

Many fans criticized elements of the suit that are not in sync with the more Zack Snyder-oriented vision that propelled the DC Universe forward over the last decade. While it primarily seems to be a matter of taste, some fans have pointed out certain elements that make this Superman suit inferior to its predecessor.

Why fans think David Corenswet's Superman suit is not at par with Henry Cavill's

A single image, which was released as Corenswet's Superman teaser, is not enough to judge the entire outfit, but there still seem to be certain things that have bothered fans enough to bring them up in arguments, especially compared to Henry Cavill's version of the famous superhero.

Baggy fit lacking the modern edge

The relatively baggy fit, or as it appears in the image of David Corenswet, has made fans angry, with many complaining that by making the suit this way, the creators have lost the more modern edge to the costume.

As this is more of a tribute to the golden days of the superhero, this suit is very different from the more sleek and stylized version that Henry Cavill was seen wearing in Man of Steel. This has not sat well with many of the fans.

The Marvel influence

An element that many fans feared would creep into DC Universe was the Marvel influence. The rival comic company has done much, much better at the box office when it comes to movies. The MCU, as opposed to the DCEU, also managed to continuously deliver critically successful movies. James Gunn was also a key part of the MCU, and many feared that this influence of the MCU would now reach the new DCU.

With this costume, many of the Henry Cavill and Snyderverse fans believe that it has started. With the colorful and bulky costume, fans believe the creators are trying to make the DC source material more light-hearted, something that has worked in the cinemas so far for Marvel.

A quality concern

Apart from the general censure that has come with simply replacing the Superman fans knew and loved, many have expressed concerns about how the new David Corenswet Superman suit looks cheaper compared to its predecessors and even the TV equivalents.

As for this concern, fans will never be sure how it looks in motion until the trailer, or at least a full teaser, comes out.

David Corenswet's Superman will soon get many more updates. Stay tuned.

