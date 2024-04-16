7 best Superman origin stories, ranked 

Numerous writers have tried their hand at Superman origin stories due to the belief that the greater the character, the better the backstory. The powerful caped crusader has been around since 1938, yet there has been no dip in his popularity over the years. Comic book fans never miss a chance to discuss Superman, his impressive powers, and what motivates him to fight for people.

This is one of the many reasons why DC Comics has introduced many different Superman origin stories to date. They not only focus on the hero's parentage but also showcase the factors and influences that shaped who he is. Since different talented writers have given their own spin on the story, there are varied interpretations that range from simple to distinctively creative.

Now, while all Superman origin stories have something interesting to say, there are some that rank higher than others in terms of storytelling and artwork.

The Man of Steel, and six other Superman origin stories that fans should save to their reading list

7) Action Comics #1 (1938)

As far as Superman origin stories go, this is certainly one of the shortest. Fitting in one page, it speaks of how he arrives on Earth after his distant planet is destroyed, and ends up in an orphanage. It does not reveal his planet's name but that he developed superpowers when he was just a baby.

Although it's not as detailed as fans would have preferred, this account by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster is still noteworthy as it formed the base for origin stories that came later.

6) Superman: Red Son (2003)

Even though this story is not part of the main DC canon, it is still considered one of the most interesting Superman origin stories to date. In this version by Mark Millar, Dave Johnson, Andrew Robinson, Walden Wong, and Killian Plunkett, Superman ends up in Soviet Ukraine instead of Kansas.

He still grows up to become the Superman that fans know and love, fighting against injustice. However, because of his background, he develops a communist stance. Superman's archnemesis Lex Luthor plays the President of the United States in this version.

5) Superman: For All Seasons (1998)

Usually, in superhero comics, the epic battles and heroic rescues leave little space to explore the emotional side of things. But Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale found a way to infuse this Superman origin story with plenty of heart.

It is told from the perspective of four characters, namely Pa Kent, Lana Lang, Lois Lane, and Lex Luthor. Even though Clark comes off as perfect in every way, this story helps remind fans that he also has issues that he struggles with, like everyone else. It also reinstates that despite not being human, he is still very much in tune with his humanity.

4) The Man of Steel (1986)

This Superman origin story is nothing short of iconic because John Byrne introduced several changes that have stuck over the years. Lex Luthor is no longer a mad scientist, instead, he is presented as an intelligent businessman. The story also clarifies that Clark doesn't develop powers as a baby and only starts exhibiting them after coming of age.

3) Superman: American Alien (2015)

What sets this Superman origin story is how focused it is on Clark Kent's experiences. It still gives an inkling of Superman's impressive abilities but the real reason to read this story is to understand why Clark felt the world needed a hero in the first place. Max Landis does a great job of focussing on how an alien goes about finding his life's purpose on Earth.

2) Superman: Earth One (2010)

In this Superman origin story, J. Michael Straczynski shares an account of Clark's early days in the Metropolis. Superman's superhuman abilities precede him but Straczynski wanted to explore a reality where people see him more as a threat than a saviour. It also witnesses the U.S. siding with Zod, one of Superman's biggest adversaries.

1) Superman: Birthright (2003)

Like The Man of Steel, this Superman origin story also forms the core of the caped hero's legacy. In this version by Mark Waid and Leinil Francis Yu, readers follow Clark as he moves to Metropolis. It focuses on how he balances his career as a reporter and his superhero adventures.

Interestingly, in this retelling, Pa Kent is apprehensive of Clark donning the Superman suit and instead wants him to stay safe by staying out of the limelight.

Comic book fans who wish to delve deeper into Superman's character should check out these intriguing origin stories.

