"Awww, this is cute"— Internet reacts to viral clip of Kit Connor and Charles Melton reportedly kissing during Warfare press tour

Kit Connor and Charles Melton have made headlines with a video clip, allegedly from the press shoot of their upcoming movie, Warfare. In the video that surfaced on X on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, shared by fan account @kconnorupdate, among others, Melton can reportedly be seen leaning towards Connor with his right hand on the other man's shoulder.

The Heartstopper actor was allegedly seated at the time, and when he leaned back, the two locked lips.

Netizens shared various comments about the now-viral clip, with one on X saying that the kiss was "cute."

"Awww, this is cute," a user on X commented.

More fans reacted positively over Kit Connor and the Heart of Champions actor's kiss, with one of them saying that the kiss "broke the internet," while others described it as "like watching fireworks" and "a major moment."

"Unexpected and iconic! Kit and Charles just broke the internet," an X user commented.

"Seeing Kit and Charles kiss is like watching fireworks in a black-and-white movie. Total vibe shift. Love to see it," a user on X added.

"Kit Connot and Charles Melton just gave us a major moment with that kiss," a user on X said.

Among other commenters is a social media user asking what movie the actors are gonna be in together because they will be watching it. Meanwhile, another fan is expecting Kit Connor and Charles Melton to star as lovers in a movie or a series.

"What movie are they gonna be in together? I'm already in the theater," another X user commented.

"You can't give me this video of Kit Connor and Charles Melton sharing a kiss and then not expect me to demand a movie or series where they play lovers. Like, Hello!!! Make it Happen," another X user said.

Kit Connor and Charles Melton join the star-studded cast of Warfare

The now-viral clip of Kit Connor and Charles Melton's kiss was reportedly taken from the press shoot they are doing with the other cast members for their upcoming movie, Warfare. It's an Iraq War feature film, co-directed by 28 Years Later's writer, Alex Garland, and Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza with A24, which is set for an April 11, 2025, release date in movie theaters.

Featuring the storyline of an American Navy SEAL platoon who stayed in the home of an Iraqi family during the war, Warfare is reportedly based on the memory of the people who lived through it, per Deadline in January 2025. Besides Kit Connor and Charles Melton, the film also stars Will Poulter, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Noah Centineo, Finn Bennett, Michael Gandolfini, Adain Bradley, and Cosmo Jarvis.

Henrique Zaga, Joseph Quinn, Evan Holtzman, and Taylor John Smith will also be joining the cast. The project is a reunion for Garland and Mendoza, as well as A24, as they previously worked together in Gandland's Civil War movie, with Mendoza serving as the military supervisor.

Catch Warfare in cinemas on April 11, 2025.

