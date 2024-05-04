Fallout writer Jonathan Nolan expresses interest in returning to do another film in the Batman Trilogy universe

Fallout writer Jonathan Nolan recently said in an interview with SHOWSHA that it would be a "dream" to revisit Batman again, adding that if he had the chance, he would "absolutely" take it.

Nolan was a co-writer for the The Dark Knight trilogy, which ended almost 12 years back with the release of The Dark Knight Rises.

While promoting his new show, Fallout, when asked if he would be open to revisiting that franchise, Nolan reflected on his involvement with those movies, stating how they spanned 10 years of his life and what it was like working with the cast. He said:

"Wouldn't that be a dream. That period was about 10 years of my life when I got to work on Batman Begins to putting out The Dark Knight Rises - it was epic. The chance to work with Christian (Bale), Heath (Ledger), Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, and the extraordinary cast, and to honor an American icon. If I had the chance to go and work on that again, then absolutely."

Jonathan Nolan says working on the Batman films was a "thrill"

Jonathan Nolan first broke out onto the scene when he began working with his brother Christopher Nolan for Memento. Later, the Nolan brothers were given a chance to reinvent Batman, and quickly began working on Batman Begins, which helped launch the new age of the Caped Crusader.

From there on, he also worked on The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises alongside writer David S. Goyer, and all three films in the trilogy have been labeled as the best the comic book movie genre has to offer.

When further asked if he does think about working on those movies again, he said:

"It's been a minute and we have moved on to other things and other people have picked up the mantle and moved forward with those characters. But I do think back to the experience of working on those movies every now and then. What a thrill it was."

With James Gunn also launching his new DC Universe, Nolan was asked about who he would like to see play Batman in the future and he quickly answered saying that it will "always" be Christian Bale for him as well.

The Dark Knight Rises provided a definitive finale for Christian Bale's Batman

With the release of The Dark Knight Rises in 2012, it saw The Dark Knight Trilogy come to an end and Bruce Wayne finally got his happy ending. The conclusion saw him fake his death after disposing of Talia al Ghul's atom bomb, and he reunited with Alfred in Florence, but this time he was joined by Selina Kyle as well.

Meanwhile, in Gotham, the Caped Crusader's heroic sacrifice was being celebrated and Joseph Gordon-Levitt's John Blake was revealed to be Robin. The movie ended with him carrying on Bruce Wayne's legacy and becoming Gotham's next protector.

If a potential fourth The Dark Knight film does ever happen, then it would probably follow Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Robin, considering that Bruce Wayne has retired from superheroics in this universe. However, there are no plans for a fourth film at the current moment.