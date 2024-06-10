"Benoit letting his freak flag fly with that long hair!" — Fans impressed with Knives Out 3 first look

Knives Out 3 has been generating significant buzz in recent weeks, as it announced a star-studded cast of some of the industry's finest. The cast already consists of Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, Daryl McCormack, and Josh Brolin, among others. This also includes the legendary Daniel Craig, the one linking the whole timeline.

After this immensely exciting cast announcement, the film has officially commenced filming, hinting that it will not be long before fans get back to the world of Knives Out. The new filming photograph, consisting of Daniel Craig's Blanc in an all-new look, has already impressed fans beyond doubt.

Many fans took to social media platforms to share their excitement over this version of Benoit Blanc. Director Rian Johnson's post, in particular, was flooded with comments from admirers across the world on X.

User @jilltataraworld summed this up with a special mention of Craig's look, saying:

"Benoit letting his freak flag fly with that long hair! Love it!"

Several other X users joined in the frenzy surrounding Benoit Blanc's makeover.

"I see Benoit Blanc got a makeover," one user added.

"Oh my gosh this hair," another user remarked.

Adding to this, several fans praised Daniel Craig's look.

"Wish it was in theaters," another user added.

"Mr Craig with long hair, why nobody thought of that before," one fan wrote.

"Detective growing that hair. Can't wait to see it," another user remarked.

With all the fanfare around Benoit Blanc's long hair, we should not forget how incredible every other aspect of this movie could be.

What is Knives Out 3 all about?

Officially titled Wake Up Dead Man, Knives Out 3 is the third movie in the Knives Out franchise from director Rian Johnson. The movie is expected to follow the same whodunit structure of the previous two movies, which remain some of the greatest in the genre.

While the makers have kept most of the details of the movie hidden from fans up to now, it has already been teased that this will be Blanc's most dangerous case yet. The teaser revealed a voiceover of Daniel Craig, where the detective says:

"In the beginning, the knives came out. Then, behold, the glass was shattered. But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed."

This refers to both the previous cases in the franchise and the upcoming one, whose exact plot details will be revealed later. The casting this time around looks like the most diverse and high-profile among any of the films in the franchise.

As with the second film in the franchise, Knives Out 3 will also be distributed through Netflix and will not have a theatrical release, as per Rian Johnson's contract with the streaming platform about the two sequels.

Glass Onion, the first of the two Netflix sequels, did get a limited theatrical release, and most expect this part to have the same trajectory.

More details about Knives Out 3 are expected to come out soon. Stay tuned for more updates.