Bring It On cast reunites 25 years later: Kirsten Dunst, Gabrielle Union, Jesse Bradford and Lindsay Sloane

25 years since Bring It On first came out in movie theaters, the movie got a special anniversary screening at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 21, 2025. But besides the special screening, it was also a big celebration, with the stars of the movie under the same roof.Kirsten Dunst, Gabrielle Union, Lindsay Sloane, and Jesse Bradford came together for the event. The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema shared behind-the-scenes photos from the Bring It On 25th anniversary screening on Instagram on Monday, September 22, including the four movie stars side by side, posing and smiling for the camera.The quartet also took part in a Q&amp;A with the audience, with the photos from the event showing them laughing and interacting with fans. According to the cinema, the Q&amp;A session was also beamed live to two dozen Alamo Drafthouse locations all over the country, treating more fans with the same experience even if they couldn't meet the stars face-to-face at the LA location. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBesides the four, the movie also starred Eliza Dushku, Nicole Bilderback, and Clare Kramer. Peyton Reed was the director, with Jessica Bendinger writing the script. Per CBR, the original film earned more than $90 million at the box office from its $11 million budget.&quot;Leave good things where they are&quot;: Kirsten Dunst on whether she wants to star on a Bring It On rebootWhile Kirsten Dunst reunited with her Bring It On co-stars for the movie's 25th anniversary, the actress drew a line at returning on set for a reboot. At the premiere of her new movie, Roofman, Dunst answered the question by Entertainment Tonight on September 9 if she would ever consider returning to do a sequel for Bring It On, to which she said:&quot;No. I'm like, leave good things where they are.&quot;Kirsten Dunst at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (Image via Ryan Emberley/Getty Images)In the 2000 movie, Dunst starred as Torrance Shipman, San Diego's Rancho Carne High School's cheerleading captain. However, the actress admitted that she doesn't need to put on a cheerleading outfit, plus she has no idea what her character would be in a possible sequel if she were to join. She added:&quot;I don't even know what I would do, be a coach or something? Let's leave it as it is.&quot;But while Kirsten Dunst is set on retiring her cheerleading outfit, her Bring It On co-star, Gabrielle Union, had different opinions. While promoting her new movie, Riff Raff, in an interview with CBR in January 2025, Union teased that there may be a new Bring It On project in the works. She said:&quot;I mean, it's so interesting, because there may or may not be something in the works, that, you know, we've all been working on for a very long time.&quot;She further teased that it could give an update on her character, another star cheerleader, Isis. Union added that she and the people might want to know about what happened to Isis after high school, like if she ever became a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.Bring It On is available for purchase and rent via Amazon Prime Video, VUDU, and Google Play.