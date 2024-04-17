Celine Dion and Amazon MGM Studios announce release date for much-anticipated documentary about the Canadian singer 

On April 16, Amazon and MGM Studios announced the release date for the highly anticipated documentary about Celine Dion, I Am: Celine Dion. The documentary, which will be released on June 25, 2024, across streaming platforms, navigates the Canadian singer's legendary career and recent diagnosis with Stiff-Person syndrome.

In a social media post, Celine Dion shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself on April 16. The caption read:

"Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I AM: CELINE DION gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar's struggle with life altering illness. Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational documetary highlights the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit."

In the photo, Dion can be seen in an off-white sweater with her hair pulled back.

Celine Dion's documentary to share glimpses of her personal life

Directed by Peabody and Emmy winner Irene Taylor, Celine Dion's documentary is set to premiere almost two years after the singer was diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms.

The documentary will offer a rare glimpse into her personal life, with clips from the recording studio and her home, all the while exploring the singer's career.

In mid-March, Dion shared a statement on Instagram in honor of SPS Awareness Day and opened up about her battle with the condition. Her post featured a photo of her along with her three sons, Rene-Charles, 23, and 13-year-old twins, Eddy and Nelson. The singer wrote in the caption:

"Today the world recognises International SPS Awareness Day. As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrom (SPS). Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible."

"I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you! I want to send my encouragement and support to all those arround the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!" she added.

Meanwhile, previously, in a January 30 statement shared on Instagram, the singer posted a picture of herself while opening up about the challenges she has faced in the last couple of years.

The singer recalled being diagnosed with SPS and learning how to live with and manage it. She also mentioned she missed performing and being able to see her fans.

Celine Dion's health explored

In late 2022, Celine Dion first opened up to her fans about being diagnosed with a rare neurological disease. Stiff Person Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder first diagnosed in 1956.

In December 2023, during an interview with 7 Jours, Celine's sister, Claudette, shared an update on the singer's health. Claudette revealed that very little is known about the disorder since it's rare. As per the English translation of the French interview, Claudette said:

She works hard but she doesn't have control over her muscles."

Earlier in 2023, Claudette shared that the singer was living with their sister Linda while she was getting specialized care. Claudette also said her sister hasn't given up on the hope of singing again.

