"Dean Cain, your pronouns are has/been" - John Leguizamo slams "Superman" actor as "loser" for joining ICE

The Pest actor John Leguizamo slammed Dean Cain after his remark about becoming an ICE agent. On Friday, August 8, 2025, Leguizamo took to Instagram and posted a video with a caption in which he ended up calling the Superman actor a &quot;LOSER.&quot; In the video, Leguizamo began by expressing wonder about who would want to join ICE willfully.&quot;What kind of loser volunteers to be an ICE officer? What a moron. Dean Cain, your pronouns are has/been,&quot; he said in the video. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe video by John Leguizamo has already garnered more than 120,000 likes as well as over 7,000 comments. As many as 790 Instagram users reposted the video that the 65-year-old actor shared. For the unversed, the remake by Cain was made on Wednesday, when he appeared on Fox News' Jesse Watters Primetime. &quot;I put out a recruitment video yesterday - I'm actually a sworn deputy sheriff and a reserve police officer - I wasn't part of ICE, but once I put that out there and you put a little blurb on your show, it went crazy. So now I've spoken with some officials over at ICE, and I will be sworn in as an ICE agent, ASAP,&quot; Dean Cain reportedly said during the show.Variety @VarietyLINKEx-Superman Dean Cain says he will be joining the ranks of ICE &quot;ASAP&quot;: “We have a broken immigration system. Congress needs to fix it, but in the interim, President Trump ran on this. He is delivering on this. This is what people voted for. It’s what I voted for, and he’s going to see it through, and I’ll do my part and help make sure it happens.”Cain further continued by stating that the country had a broken system to deal with immigration and that it needed to be fixed immediately by Congress. He further praised President Donald Trump, claiming that the latter was working on the situation quite effectively. &quot;This is what people voted for. It's what I voted for, and he's going to see it through, and I'll do my part and help make sure it happens,&quot; the actor continued.While Cain praised Donald Trump, John Leguizamo has been a vocal critic of the President. In 2016, John Leguizamo even wrote an op-ed for The New York Times, criticizing Trump for his apparent &quot;racist rhetoric.&quot;John Leguizamo and Dean Cain shared two different points of view with respect to their political inclinationsAs previously mentioned, the two actors had been quite vocal about their respective political ideologies, which were also very contrasting to each other. While Cain seemed to be a Trump supporter, Leguizamo has been a stern critic of the US President. They shared their contrasting views with respect to the film industry as well.In July 2025, Cain criticized James Gunn's version of Superman for apparently being &quot;too woke.&quot; For the unversed, Dean Cain played the role of Superman in the 1993 series Lois &amp; Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. &quot;How woke is Hollywood going to make this character? How much is Disney going to change their Snow White? Why are they going to change these characters to exist for the times?&quot; Cain questioned, while speaking to TMZ.Jason Harshman @RHCP1978LINK&quot;How woke is Hollywood going to make this character? How much is Disney gonna change their Snow White? Why are they gonna change these characters [to] exist for the times?' &quot;Your real name is Dean Tanaka and you are half Japanese. Superman isnt.According to Cain, for Superman, it was originally all about the truth and justice &quot;in the American way.&quot; He claimed that this component had been missing in the latest movies. Meanwhile, John Leguizamo has always promoted diversity in the film industry. During the 2024 Emmys, Leguizamo even complimented the fact that there was so much diversity among the nominees.&quot;For years I didn't complain about the limited roles my people were offered… Turns out not complaining doesn't change anything. So for the past few years, I've been complaining,&quot; he said at that time.As for John Leguizamo's latest Instagram video, many other celebrities agreed with his remarks. This included film producer and director Lee Daniels, as well as The Purge: Anarchy actor Frank Grillo. In November 2024, John Leguizamo even appeared on The Daily Show, talking to a few Latinos who were considering casting their votes for Trump.At one point in the show, the actor even spoke about Trump.&quot;He misspeaks from the heart,&quot; he said.Homeland Security reacted to the remarks made by Dean Cain about joining ICEWhile John Leguizamo criticized Dean Cain for announcing that he was joining ICE, Cain got some shoutout as well. On August 8, 2025, Homeland Security reacted to his comments through their official X account and tweeted that &quot;Superman is encouraging Americans to become real-life superheroes&quot; by joining ICE. &quot;ICE waived age limits for new applicants so even more patriots will qualify to join ICE in its mission to arrest murderers, p*dophiles, gang members, r*pists, and other criminal illegal aliens from America’s streets,&quot; the tweet read.Homeland Security @DHSgovLINKSuperman is encouraging Americans to become real-life superheroes by answering their country’s call to join the brave men and women of ICE to help protect our communities to arrest the worst of the worst.ICE waived age limits for new applicants so even more patriots will qualify to join ICE in its mission to arrest murderers, p*dophiles, gang members, r*pists, and other criminal illegal aliens from America’s streets.JOIN.ICE.GOVThe tweet suggested that the purpose of joining the federal agency was to detain the &quot;worst of the worst&quot; and protect the community. The tweet further suggested that all age limitations had been waived by ICE so that more people could join the agency. The tweet further reshared Dean Cain's video.Dean Cain has not yet responded to John Leguizamo's reaction.