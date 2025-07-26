On July 23, 2025, Mackie appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about being nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor for his role in the Apple TV+ series The Studio. He shared that when he first heard the news, he thought someone else had been nominated.

He stated:

“I’m on set… and I look over and everybody’s like ‘Congratulations!’ And I was like, ‘Oh, what white dude got nominated?"Because I’m the white dude legend when it comes to nominations and wins. I made Ryan Gosling famous. I made Jeremy Renner famous. I made Bryan Cranston famous. I now made Ron Howard famous! I’m like, if you want to get nominated, I’m the dude. You know what I mean?”

He further added:

‘You wanna get nominated? I’m the dude.’ I am the sauce, I am the jelly in the donut.”

While talking about his recent 2025 Emmy nomination for The Studio, the Captain America: Brave New World actor brought humour and humility to his lively appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Adding to his statement mentioned above, Mackie said:

“The way I look at it, I’m very honored and proud to be nominated. But the reality of it is, I’m excited to be in second place. You know, it’s Ron Howard and it’s Scorsese, so one of them are gonna take it, but they’re gonna take votes from the other person. So, I’m gonna be in second.”

Mackie joked that he’d be honored to come in second but stayed calm about the nomination. The Captain America: Civil War actor stated:

“I don’t care about winning. Winning is being nominated against Scorsese and Ron Howard. Because one of them is going to have to say, ‘Damn! I lost to Anthony Mackie.’ They’re thinking about me, they’re shaking.”

Anthony Mackie's role in The Studio, Apple TV+'s satirical exploration of the inner workings of Hollywood, earned him a nomination for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. In episode 3, Mackie, who portrays a fictionalised version of himself in the show, boldly critiques Ron Howard's creative choices made on-site.

In a star-studded cast of guest performances that included Dave Franco, Martin Scorsese, Bryan Cranston, and Ron Howard— all nominated in the same category— his sarcastic self-awareness and hilarious timing stood out.

The American satirical comedy television series, The Studio, has earned several Primetime Emmy nominations this year, including Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour), among other categories.

