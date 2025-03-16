How many children does Anthony Mackie have? Captain America star claims he is raising his kids amid the "death of the American male"

Anthony Mackie recently opened up about raising his children amid the "death of the American male" on The Pivot podcast, released on YouTube on March 11, 2025. The Captain America: Brave New World star spoke about keeping his children humble and teaching them the importance of family.

Anthony Mackie has four sons with his ex-wife, Sheletta Chapital. The two got married in 2014 but divorced four years later. The names of his children have not been disclosed to the public domain.

Speaking about his personal life on the podcast, Mackie opened up about losing his mother and best friend at an early age and finding enlightenment in acting. The 46-year-old actor also talked about raising his kids despite an early divorce.

“I keep my boys humble. Like my boys have never had a pair of Jordans. My boys don’t do all that internet fly sh*t... I could be the biggest star in the world. Do not let me catch you being stupid,” he said.

According to him, his eldest son (who is 15 years old) understands the actor's sermons and influences the younger ones to follow suit.

"It is just that thing of in the past 20 years, we’ve been living through the death of the American male. They have literally killed masculinity in our homes, in our communities for one reason or another. But I raise my boys to be young men. And however you feel about that, you feel about that,” he continued.

Mackie taught his sons to say thank you, open doors for women and take care of their mother from the time they were two years old. He also recalled a regular family tradition, saying:

“Every time I left for a job, I tell my 15-year-old, ‘You’re the man of the house. You make sure these doors are locked. Every night this alarm is on. You text me or you call me every night before you go to bed and you wake up.’ I love that because we’re men,”

For Anthony Mackie, fame and celebrity status mean little if he's not there "to protect his family." That formed the basis of the "idea of American masculinity" for the actor.

"Their only goal is to beat me at board games" — Anthony Mackie reveals his sons' hilarious reaction upon seeing Captain America trailer

Anthony Mackie is the father of four sons (Image via Getty)

In an exclusive interview with People, published on February 5, 2025, Anthony Mackie opened up on his kids' reaction when they saw the trailer for Captain America: Brave New World on the big screen for the first time.

On a family trip to watch the film Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the 46-year-old sat down with his four sons when the trailer for his film started playing. Mackie recalled that his boys never paid attention. His eight-year-old son slowly turned, looked at his father, and reverted to the giant screen. Since then, the trailer has "never been a topic of conversation.”

“My boys are so funny because their only goal is to beat me at board games,” he inferred.

Mackie continued about his children's obsession with board games, saying:

“We play board games all the time, and my job never comes into question. They just love me and appreciate me as dad. So my first job, my most important job, is just being a good dad, being the dad that my dad was for me. My work part of it doesn't really matter.”

Anthony Mackie's career on the big screen started with the 2002 movie 8 Mile. He has since starred in numerous big-budget films, but his most iconic role is that of Sam Wilson (a.k.a. Falcon) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

