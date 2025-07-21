Did Tom Troupe and Carole Cook have children? What we know as prolific actor dies two years after his wife’s passing

Veteran American actor and writer Tom Troupe passed away at his home in Beverly Hills, California, on July 20, 2025, at the age of 97. He died of natural causes, five days after celebrating his 97th birthday, a family representative announced, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR) and ABC7.Troupe was married to the late actress Carole Cook from 1964 until her death in January 2023. She died from heart failure at their Beverly Hills residence, at the age of 98, three days before her 99th birthday. They did not have any children.However, Tom Troupe had a son from his past relationship named Christopher. He is now survived by his son, daughter-in-law, Becky, and granddaughter, Ashley, alongside several nephews and nieces.Both the Entertainment Community Fund and the Pasadena Humane Society will be collecting donations in his memory, as per THR reports.All you need to know about Tom TroupeThomas “Tom” Troupe was born on July 15, 1928, in Kansas City, Missouri. While not much is known about his childhood, he began acting in local theater productions as a teenager before moving to New York in 1948, at the age of 20.During the early 1950s, Troupe studied acting at the Herbert Berghof Studio after obtaining a scholarship from German-American actress, theater practitioner, and teacher Uta Hagen. However, he was deployed by the U.S. military to serve in the Korean War and returned with a Bronze Star.In 1957, Tom made his Broadway debut as Peter van Daan in the original production of The Diary of Anne Frank. Other notable stage works of Tom Troupe include Same Time Next Year alongside Barbara Rush, Romantic Comedy starring Mia Farrow, and a one-actor play, The Diary of a Madman, among others.His onscreen projects were The Fugitive, The Wild West, The Devil's Brigade, Kelly's Heroes, My Own Private Idaho, Star Trek, Cagney &amp; Lacey, and Mission: Impossible. Tom also co-founded an LA-based acting school called The Faculty with actor, comedian, director, and drama coach Charles Nelson Reilly.Tom Troupe tied the knot with actress Carole Cook in March 1964, where legendary actress, comedienne, and producer Lucille Ball was their matron of honor, and film historian, author, and host Robert Osborne was the best man.Together, the couple received the 2002 L.A. Ovation Award for their contributions to the entertainment field. They met and acted together during their Broadway days, including in plays The Lion in Winter, Father’s Day, and The Gin Game.Carole Cook and Tom Troupe In Los Angeles - November 04, 2019 - Source: GettyCook was also known for her Broadway roles in Sixteen Candles and The Incredible Mr. Limpet, as well as TV appearances in Maude, Kojak, Dynasty, and Cagney &amp; Lacey.Notably, following her September 2018 interview with TMZ outside Craig’s in West Hollywood, Carole got into trouble for her comment about Donald Trump. The Secret Service even visited her home; however, she later noted they “couldn’t have been nicer.”Before marrying Tom Troupe, Cook was divorced from her first husband, Desi Arnaz.