  • home icon
  • Movies
  • Did Tom Troupe and Carole Cook have children? What we know as prolific actor dies two years after his wife’s passing

Did Tom Troupe and Carole Cook have children? What we know as prolific actor dies two years after his wife’s passing

By Pallavi Kanungo
Published Jul 21, 2025 09:45 GMT
The Theatre L.A. Ovation 2002 Awards at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, November 23, 2002. Photo - Source: Getty
Tom Troupe and Carole Cook at the Theatre L.A. Ovation 2002 Awards at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, November 23, 2002. (Image via Getty/ Ken Hively)

Veteran American actor and writer Tom Troupe passed away at his home in Beverly Hills, California, on July 20, 2025, at the age of 97. He died of natural causes, five days after celebrating his 97th birthday, a family representative announced, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR) and ABC7.

Ad

Troupe was married to the late actress Carole Cook from 1964 until her death in January 2023. She died from heart failure at their Beverly Hills residence, at the age of 98, three days before her 99th birthday. They did not have any children.

However, Tom Troupe had a son from his past relationship named Christopher. He is now survived by his son, daughter-in-law, Becky, and granddaughter, Ashley, alongside several nephews and nieces.

Both the Entertainment Community Fund and the Pasadena Humane Society will be collecting donations in his memory, as per THR reports.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

All you need to know about Tom Troupe

Thomas “Tom” Troupe was born on July 15, 1928, in Kansas City, Missouri. While not much is known about his childhood, he began acting in local theater productions as a teenager before moving to New York in 1948, at the age of 20.

During the early 1950s, Troupe studied acting at the Herbert Berghof Studio after obtaining a scholarship from German-American actress, theater practitioner, and teacher Uta Hagen. However, he was deployed by the U.S. military to serve in the Korean War and returned with a Bronze Star.

Ad

In 1957, Tom made his Broadway debut as Peter van Daan in the original production of The Diary of Anne Frank. Other notable stage works of Tom Troupe include Same Time Next Year alongside Barbara Rush, Romantic Comedy starring Mia Farrow, and a one-actor play, The Diary of a Madman, among others.

Ad

His onscreen projects were The Fugitive, The Wild West, The Devil's Brigade, Kelly's Heroes, My Own Private Idaho, Star Trek, Cagney & Lacey, and Mission: Impossible. Tom also co-founded an LA-based acting school called The Faculty with actor, comedian, director, and drama coach Charles Nelson Reilly.

Tom Troupe tied the knot with actress Carole Cook in March 1964, where legendary actress, comedienne, and producer Lucille Ball was their matron of honor, and film historian, author, and host Robert Osborne was the best man.

Ad

Together, the couple received the 2002 L.A. Ovation Award for their contributions to the entertainment field. They met and acted together during their Broadway days, including in plays The Lion in Winter, Father’s Day, and The Gin Game.

Carole Cook and Tom Troupe In Los Angeles - November 04, 2019 - Source: Getty
Carole Cook and Tom Troupe In Los Angeles - November 04, 2019 - Source: Getty

Cook was also known for her Broadway roles in Sixteen Candles and The Incredible Mr. Limpet, as well as TV appearances in Maude, Kojak, Dynasty, and Cagney & Lacey.

Ad

Notably, following her September 2018 interview with TMZ outside Craig’s in West Hollywood, Carole got into trouble for her comment about Donald Trump. The Secret Service even visited her home; however, she later noted they “couldn’t have been nicer.”

Before marrying Tom Troupe, Cook was divorced from her first husband, Desi Arnaz.

About the author
Pallavi Kanungo

Pallavi Kanungo

Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.

An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.

Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.

During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs.

Know More
Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications