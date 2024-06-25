"Don't flash your lights" — Ben Affleck confronts paparazzi outside his and Jennifer Lopez's Beverly Hills mansion

Several videos have been floating on social media where Ben Affleck can be seen confronting the paparazzi present outside his Beverly Hills mansion on June 23. As photographers gathered in front of Ben’s house which he shares with Jenifer Lopez, he can be heard telling them not to flash their cameras as it can be dangerous for the driver.

Affleck said:

“You’re gonna get me into an accident. Don’t flash your lights when someone is driving down the driveway.”

As the photographer continued taking pictures of the actor, he again requested them:

“Don’t do that. That’s dangerous. Stop. It’s dangerous what you guys are doing, don’t you understand? I can’t see! You’re gonna get somebody hurt doing this s***."

Moreover, he then asked the paparazzi to not take pictures of his daughter, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Affleck continued:

“My daughter is coming down here. If you flash the lights on her, you’re putting her in danger. Do you understand that?”

The videos being shared online end with Ben Affleck driving off in his car, and many of the paparazzi still following him. Independent UK reported that when this incident with the journalists happened, Lopez was not at home, as she was in Paris, attending the Haute Couture Fashion Week.

"I also don't like a lot of attention" — Ben Affleck’s old statement explored in wake of his recent encounter with journalists

As the recent video started doing rounds on the internet, netizens were reminded of the other instances where Ben Affleck looked uncomfortable in front of the paparazzi. He also stated the same in an episode of Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart series, aired on June 21, 2024, where he admitted that he “does not like a lot of attention.”

Speaking about getting clicked by journalists, Ben Affleck said:

"I also don't like a lot of attention. This is why people see me and they're like, ‘Well, this dude is always mad…’ Because somebody has their camera and sticking to my face. I don't mind you taking my picture about a club, a premiere, whatever. My wife, I don't give a f*ck. Go ahead. Knock yourself out. I don't notice you. My children, that's a different thing."

The recent video comes amidst his separation rumors from his wife Lopez. E! Online reported that Ben has been spotted multiple times around the city without his engagement ring. On the other hand, other publications like Page Six also reported that Affleck is currently on a house hunt in Los Angeles.

While nothing has yet been clarified by the couple, Jennifer Lopez shared a sweet post for the Justice League actor on Father’s Day (June 16). On her Instagram story, she posted a black-and-white picture of her husband and wrote:

“Our hero. Happy Father’s Day.”

Moreover, the duo was also seen together at the graduation party of Affleck's son from his first marriage, Samuel, and daughter Violet’s high school graduation. Lopez met Ben Affleck in 2002 and started dating him around that time.

The couple then announced their engagement in November 2002. However, two years after being engaged, they decided to part ways in 2004. The duo rekindled their relationship again after 2 decades as they started dating in 2021, and finally tied the knot in July 2022.