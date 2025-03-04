"Everytime he leaves his house, he turns into a new meme"— Internet reacts as Cillian Murphy steals the show during Adrien Brody's Oscars speech

Adrien Brody's long acceptance speech at this year's Oscars on March 2, 2025, led to a lineup of responses on different social media platforms. In the midst of all these, Cillian Murphy's reaction at the time of Brody's speech is also getting a lot of attention.

A video of Murphy standing in the background while Adrien Brody speaks has gone viral. The Oppenheimer star can be spotted with a vacant expression on his face. The viral clip also shows that Murphy did not move at all as he continued standing and was only blinking as Adrien Brody gave his speech.

While Cillian Murphy's expressions are trending everywhere, the actor has not shared any response about the same from his side so far. However, netizens took to the comments section of a post shared by @_MCilli on X (formerly Twitter) to react to Murphy's facial expression.

One of them seemingly referred to the fact that the expression would soon take the form of a meme and wrote:

"Every time he leaves his house, he turns into a new meme."

The replies continued, with people responding to the way Cillian was spotted on stage. A user compared Murphy to a "polite little Victorian ghost" alongside another claiming that Cillian appeared irritated.

"He really just stood there like a polite little Victorian ghost", a user wrote on X.

"Cillian Murphy is basically "if my inner self was a person"", a netizen stated.

"He looked so irritated. Pretty sure he didn't even want to be here", an X reaction mentioned.

Among other responses, a few people praised the way Murphy waited patiently for Adrien to end his speech, with a user saying that it was respectful of him.

"I really love this blank stare", one of the reactions reads.

"My poor guy didn't even want to leave his house, and he was forced to sit through his nonstop chatter", another netizen commented on X.

"This is what you called, respect", an X user reacted.

Cillian Murphy told something to Adrien Brody when the latter came on stage

Brody won an award in the category of Best Actor during the Academy Awards held on Sunday, March 2, for his work in the film The Brutalist. Cillian Murphy was the one who gave the award and while he and Adrian embraced each other on stage, Cillian was spotted saying something to Brody.

According to Irish Star, the moment was also witnessed by expert lip reader Jeremy Freeman, and although the audiences watching the show could not hear what Murphy told Adrien Brody, Freeman's translation reportedly stated:

"Man, you're bloody brilliant."

On the other hand, Adrien Brody faced backlash for throwing chewing gum out of his mouth towards his girlfriend Georgina Chapman while walking to the stage. The King of the Hill star later responded to the criticism while speaking on Live with Kelly and Mark on March 3, 2025, saying that he aimed to get rid of the gum instead of swallowing it.

