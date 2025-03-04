What did Adrien Brody throw to his girlfriend? Actor's divisive act before Oscars acceptance speech sparks online debate

Actor Adrien Brody won the Academy Award for the Best Actor for his film, The Brutalist at the Oscars 2025 ceremony held on Sunday, March 2, 2025. As he walked towards the stage to receive his award, Brody threw chewing gum towards his girlfriend Georgina Chapman, in a moment that has since gone viral.

Since the moment was captured on video and shared on social media platforms, netizens have criticized the actor for throwing gum at his girlfriend. As The Predators actor walked towards the stage, he suddenly stopped and took a chewing gum out of his mouth.

Georgina Chapman was spotted in the background running towards Brody as the latter threw the gum towards her, and she seemingly grabbed it in her hand.

Netizens took to the social media platform X to share their reactions to Brody's actions, with a majority of them criticizing Brody. Meanwhile, others said that the actor should be banned from attending the Oscars.

"Did Adrien Brody just flung his gum at his wife", a user wrote on X.

"Arrest Adrien Brody for hurling his gum at his wife at the Oscars", a netizen stated.

"I enjoy Adrien Brody's acting, but he should be banned from the Oscars after his insufferably long & self-indulgent speech (on to the heels of throwing his gum at his gf). Imo just as unacceptable as hitting the host in the face", an X reaction mentioned.

Among other responses, users were spotted addressing how Georgina took the gum in her hand. Some even claimed that the moment seemed "partially set up in advance."

"Great catch, thought it was great. Humanizing. Now, if she'd gone on to chew it, that crosses the line", one of the reactions reads.

"Omg!! Thought its dentures…but I loved hows she reacted", a netizen commented.

"She ran down the aisle to catch it. Seems like it was at least partially set up in advance", an X user reacted.

Adrien Brody responds to the criticism emerging out of the chewing gum moment

Adrien Brody throwing chewing gum towards his girlfriend at the Oscars 2025 is not being well-received by the general public. While the criticism has continued toward him, Brody addressed the backlash in an interview with Live with Kelly and Mark on March 3, 2025. He noted that he "had to get rid of it somehow," leading to him throwing the gum at his girlfriend.

"I could have swallowed it, but I didn't think about that. I had to get rid of it somehow."

Adrien Brody was also criticized for his long acceptance speech at the awards ceremony. According to USA Today, he spoke for around 5 minutes and 37 seconds and addressed everything about his career and achievements.

As per Variety, his characters in The Brutalist and The Pianist are Holocaust survivors, and he referred to the same in his speech.

"I'm here once again to represent the lingering traumas and the repercussions of war and systematic oppression, and of antisemitism and racism and othering. I pray for a healthier and a happier and a more inclusive world, and I believe if the past can teach us anything, it's a reminder to not let hate go unchecked."

Adrien won an Oscar for The Brutalist, which was released in 2024. Helmed by Brady Corbet, the film was successful at the box office and featured popular faces such as Guy Pearce and Felicity Jones.

