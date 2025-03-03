Does Adrien Brody have children of his own? Oscar winner's family explored after praising Harvey Weinstein's kids in acceptance speech

Two-time Oscar winner, Adrien Brody gained media attention with his acceptance speech performance at the 2025 Academy Awards. He received the Best Actor honor for The Brutalist on March 2, Brody honored his family during the acceptance speech.

Brody also recognized his partner Georgina Chapman's two children India and Dash, who she had with her former husband Harvey Weinstein, a disgraced Hollywood producer. This sparked curiosity among fans about whether Brody has children of his own.

Adrien Brody does not have any children of his own. However, he has formed a close bond with Georgina Chapman's children, India Pearl and Dashiell Max Robert, from her previous marriage to Harvey Weinstein.

Adrien Brody and his relationship with Georgina Chapman

Adrien Brody has spent two years as a partner with Georgina Chapman after they started dating in 2020. Brody and Georgina met in 2019 after which they announced their relationship in 2020. The fashion designer and Marchesa co-founder Chapman split from her former spouse Weinstein in 2017 during his s*xual abuse controversy.

Brody expressed gratitude to Chapman during his speech when he said,

"I share this with my amazing partner, Georgina, who has not only reinvigorated my own self-worth but my sense of value and my values."

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman walked their first red carpet event together at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. Ever since they started dating, Georgina has supported him at many events, including the premiere of The French Dispatch.

Brody has admitted to feeling uncomfortable with the level of scrutiny their relationship receives. In a 2025 interview with Variety, he commented,

"We got photographed leaving the plane here. We get photographed leaving the hotel. We get photographed every minute."

However, he also shared his appreciation for having a partner who understands the creative industry.

During his acceptance speech, Adrien Brody warmly acknowledged Chapman’s children, saying,

"It's been a rollercoaster, but thank you for accepting me into your life, and Popsy's coming home a winner."

Chapman shares India Pearl and Dashiell Max Robert with Weinstein, whom she divorced in 2017. In a 2018 interview with Vogue, she opened up about the emotional toll of her former marriage, saying,

"I have moments of rage, I have moments of confusion, I have moments of disbelief! And I have moments when I just cry for my children. What are their lives going to be?"

During his acceptance speech, Adrien Brody extended gratitude to his mother Sylvia Plachy and father Elliot Brody in addition to Chapman and their children. At the 2025 Oscars, Brody secured his second Academy Award which marked a significant achievement in his professional journey.

Throughout this award season, he had received prestigious awards including Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice Award, and BAFTA for his portrayal of The Brutalist's Hungarian architect, László Tóth. Following his Oscars win, Brody headed to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party together with Chapman and Brody's parents along with his received award.

